County cricket: Kent win T20 Blast as championship enters final week | Province Championship

Hampshire defeated Nottinghamshire in Southampton, putting an end to their opponents’ good form and pushing them up for the final round of play.

In a week where everything revolved around scraping together the kinds of scores that keep a side in the game, Nick Gubbins found 54 support in three 1930s from James Vince, Liam Dawson and Felix Organ, taking the home side to 226 . The admirable Keith Barker then used his clever mix of in-swingers and pushers-across to snag the first seven Notts wickets and send statisticians to their databases (spoiler warning he didn’t get again).

Vince scored half a century in Hampshires second dig and while a 250 goal looked excellent, it’s never easy to be asked to hit the highest total of the match to win it. Notts barely made it halfway through, the spin from Dawson and Organ, who both enjoyed great games, saw the points and first place, went to the home side.

Ball two: White rose wilts as bears roar

Bowlers were also on top in Headingley (in September, well, I never did) but Michael Burgess did the goalkeeper batsmans thing and attacked the seamen, his 66 the lion’s share of Warwickshires 155. That score looked at the end of Looking a lot better on the first day, after Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles reduced the home side to 95-8, Gary Ballance was on his way to a three-hour 58.

Jordan Thompson and Steve Patterson topped out Warwickshire’s second innings, before Dom Sibley found a partner in Burgess, en route to scoring over 100 runs in the game. Nous under the command of ex-Tyke Tim Bresnan left Yorkshire with 224 runs to keep their pennant hopes alive. Woakes, Norwell and Miles saw them away for 177, Bresnan took a wicket for old times.

Warwickshire was second, two and a half points behind Hampshire; Yorkshire needs snookers to secure the Bob Willis Trophy.

Ball three: the sun goes down on the Somersets Championship campaign

Lancashire will head to Liverpool, the happy hunting ground of their 2011 Championship, still entering with the cry of another pennant. For that, they have to thank Somerset, who desperately tried to get the wheels back on their bandwagon before Blast Finals Day, because they really fell off in the red ball format.

The visitors were always able to stop a potential first inning collapse with handy scores scattered throughout the order, Luke Wells putting in a ton and Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft and quasi all-rounder Tom Bailey adding half a century to a total of 373. Only Azhar Ali resisted worthy of the name as Somerset was then thrown for 90, nine wickets shared by that Dickensian law firm, Bailey, Balderson and Blatherwick.

As the sides so often do when asked to go again, the hosts made a better fist of it the second time (except captain Tom Abell, who completed a miserable pair), Tom Lammonbys round 100 who provided a third consecutive loss by an innings was averted. He was one of three Luke Wells victims, bringing his season tally to seven. If it’s your match, it’s your match.

Ball four: Somerset bounces back

The 19th Twenty20 Finals Day started at 11am and many of the cardholders were already in their seats. They may not have been fans of the four contestants who sold out the day before their identities were revealed, but they are fans of cricket and they were treated to an erratic match that showed how the pendulum can swing back and forth more than 40 overs.

At 26-3 Somerset was ahead but Joe Weatherley rode the bike after already showing he was fully engaged by advising the umpires on a power play no ball they hadn’t seen Marchant de Lange, to his credit, sheepishly admitted that he was not in the circle. Weatherley knew that if he went through, Hampshire would stay in the game because there is almost always someone with 20 or so on the other side. He was rewarded with 71 runs of his own, so the Hampshires bowlers were tasked with keeping the batsmen at 150 or less to make progress.

Somerset’s highest order has lately been less reliable than their lower order, so 34-5 was not fatal, although Hampshire had a spring in their step. But when Tom Abell was out for a well-constructed 50, the question was 48 runs from 20 balls, with No8 and No9 occupied. Ben Green hit a four and three sixes; Craig Overton hit a six; and Josh Davey hit a six and a four. Hampshire walked away, startled. Somerset cheered and considered what to do for a few hours before their final.

Ball five: Klaassen top of the class

Kent played Sussex in the second semi-final later in the afternoon. Daniel Bell-Drummond played the part of Weatherley, hitting his own runs, but waiting for a partner to hit theirs as well. At 94-5 he found one in, no one will be surprised to learn, 45 year old Darren Stevens, who went unbeaten after setting a solid 169 goal for Sussex.

Kent limited the chase using the old-fashioned wicket-taking tactics, with Fred Klaassen and Matt Milnes as the familiar early fall characters, the journeymen bowlers who shine when a one-day trophy is at stake. Sussex only played one teenager from their youthful Championship side, Archie Lenham perhaps should have played more and Kent was in the final.

Ball six: Cox the apple of Kent’s eyes

Kent wicketkeeper batsman Jordan Cox found himself not only on the boundary, but over it and in the air, putting the ball back into the field of play and into the hands of Matt Milnes. It was a spectacular catch, if a relatively ordinary skill was diligently practiced for just such an occasion. Added to his 58 not out, the catch guaranteed him to get headlines in a match that was a little short on stories.

Kents 167 was enough for them to use the same tactics as a few hours earlier and the wickets showed up with the same regularity, with Somersets wagging their tail, but not as much as in their semi-final. Six Kent bowlers took at least one wicket and none got 10 per over, proving an old saying that applies even more in autumnal England than anywhere else: the team with the better bowlers tends to win cricket matches .

Finals Day is about more than just the sport. It is about a heaving, roaring carnivalesque mass of humanity, ugly and funny, brotherly and hostile, witty and mindless. No committee of marketers and administrators planned what this day has become, it is more the realization of an unconscious collective nostalgia for the days when the assizes would come to town, or hundreds of street parties would be held for royal anniversaries or celebrations. would fill seaside venues for bony-knees matches. It’s easy to spot such things and they aren’t for everyone, but after the past 18 months, no one can say they aren’t as needed as the air we breathe.