Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 2 game
“Monday Night Football” treated viewers to an excellent match between the Raiders and Ravens in Week 1. The two teams took overtime to determine the winner, and the Raiders eventually emerged with the unexpected win.
In Week 2, the match-up is definitely less exciting, but at least one storyline will predominate in the minds of viewers. Will Aaron Rodgers Be Able to Come Back After a Horrible Week 1?
Rodgers and the Packers lost 38-3 to the Saints in Week 1. Coach Matt LaFleur said they were “embarrassed” in the game and Rodgers admitted he played poorly. That said, he wasn’t too concerned about the team. After all, it was only one game.
Nevertheless, the Packers will try to get back on track and will have a chance to do so against their division rival Lions.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 2 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.
MORE:Watch Packers vs. Lions live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- Matchup: Lions at Packers
- Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
The Lions travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on week 2 of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. Detroit suffers a loss to the 49ers, in which they nearly made a 24-point comeback in the final two minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Packers are coming out of a 35-point loss of their own and hoping to come back against perceived weaker competition.
Every team in the NFC North lost in week 1, so the winner of this match will be tied for first place or only first place at the end of the week. The Packers, who preferred to win the division, would have to be highly motivated to earn that honor.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday 20 Sept.
- Time8:15 PM ET
“Monday Night Football” begins at 8:15 PM ET on Week 2. The event begins at 8:15 PM ET throughout the 2021 NFL season. That said, Green Bay is in the Central time zone, so it will be 7:15 PM local time when the game starts at Lambeau Field.
MORE: How To Watch ESPN’s Manning Broadcast
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
The traditional broadcast of “Monday Night Football” airs week 2 on ESPN. Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will make up the three-man stand with Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.
That said, if you’re in the mood for a change of pace, you can tune in to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s MegaCast, which was a hit in Week 1. They will be back live on ESPN2 in Week 2 and will air simultaneously on ESPN+. Russell Wilson and Ray Lewis were among the guests to join the Mannings for the Raiders vs. Ravens.
Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.
In Canada, viewers can watch the Ravens vs. Watch Raiders on DAZN,who owns rights to every NFL game.
MORE: Why ESPN’s Manning Broadcast Is The Only Right Way To Watch ‘MNF’
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
