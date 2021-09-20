Sports
HC seeks Center’s position on Manika Batra’s plea against TT Federation of India
The Delhi Supreme Court on Monday asked for the center’s position on a petition by Manika Batra, who had been left out of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships, and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) mandate of mandatory attendance at the National Coaching Camp attacked to be selected.
Judge Rekha Palli gave central government counsel two days to include instructions in the petition alleging that national team coach Soumyadeep once pressured Roy Batra to throw away a match to one of his to enable personal trainees to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and requests the Ministry of Sports to investigate the management of the federation.
The judge said the allegations against the coach were serious and the Center should be a little proactive.
There is something to be said. We have a high-ranking player. We have to find a balance… When there are such high charges against the coach, Union of India should be a little proactive about this, the judge said.
Have them (Center) come back with instructions. Ultimately, she is the highest ranking player in the country today, the judge added.
Senior counsel Sachin Dutta, who appears before Batra, said that under a rule of mandatory participation in the national camp, his client’s chance of winning the 25th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021, which will be held in Doha from September-October scuttled despite meeting all merit-based criteria.
He urged the court to uphold the rule so she can participate in another international event scheduled for November.
There is an event in November. This arrangement is maintained with immediate effect. It will kill my career, Dutta said while stressing that personal coaching is encouraged in several other sports.
The union’s counsel denied all allegations and said the national coach was not even present at the national camp.
In the petition, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist and award winner Khel Ratna claimed that the federation conducted its selection procedures in a non-transparent manner, targeting certain individuals like itself and acting completely contrary to the interests of athletes and athletes.
She has alleged that, in an apparent conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and, on one occasion, pressured the petitioner into throwing out a match, only to have one of his interns join his private academy. help to qualify for the Olympic Games, 2020.
This incident occurred on 17.03.2021 in relation to the match to be held on 18.03.2021 at the 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosted by ATTU. The applicant not only refused to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but also immediately communicated this to the adviser, TTFI, on 18.03.2021, according to the plea.
“After the Olympic Games, Defendant No. 1 (Federation) issued Rules and Regulations on 08.04.2021 (received by Petitioner on 27.08.2021) informing her that participation in the National Coaching Camp is compulsory, otherwise she would not be selected for any upcoming international event,” it reads.
The plea argues that table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff, and therefore the rule against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational, absurd and has no connection with achieving excellence in an individualized sport.
Only the personal coach would know the strengths, weaknesses, skills and areas a player should focus on and strengthen. However, these regulations do not allow for a personal coach/support staff, the plea adds.
The case would then be heard on September 23. PTI ADS SA
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/hc-seeks-centre-s-stand-on-plea-by-manika-batra-against-tt-federation-of-india-101632127930464-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]