



The Oakland Ashes are still holding out in the 2021 postseason race, and in fact their small odds have increased slightly over the weekend. The Ashes defeated the Los Angeles Angels to win five games in a row. That rise ultimately saw them gain a bit of ground, even as the other contenders have all been up against the doormat in recent days, so Oakland is now just two games away from a spot in the playoffs. The sweep at Anaheim wasn’t pretty, and it even included another blown save, but they got the job done every day and pulled in some clutch wins when they needed it most. There are five teams competing for two AL Wild Card spots. Since our last look at Friday morning, there has been some movement in the standings coming in on Monday. Team WL NL Red Stockings 86-65 +1 blue jays 84-65 Yankees 83-67 1.5 if 82-67 2 sailors 80-69 4 The Ash has won a competition! They are now just two games out of the Second Wild Card, with 13 remaining on their schedule. The Red Sox also have a five-game winning streak and have only taken first place for the Blue Jays, who have won just two-of-three in their last series. The Yankees had a rough weekend, losing two outbursts to Cleveland, and losing in a tie with Oakland. The Mariners lost only once but gained no ground. Next up for the Ashes is a clash with AL West as they host Seattle for four games at the Colosseum. On the one hand, it’s a tough game against another Wild Card contender, especially since the Mariners have won 8 out of 12 meetings so far this year. On the other hand, it’s a chance to take out one of the other contenders and make it a four-team race. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have a daunting task playing their own division leader in Tampa Bay as the Rays try to maintain the best record in the AL. The Red Sox and Yankees are playing weaker teams, but the Mets are just a few games below .500 and the Rangers in last place hold out in September, as the Ashes themselves saw. FOREST vs NYM

TOR @ TBR

NYY vs. TEX

SEA @ OAK Oaklands’ recent wave is holding up their slim post-season chances. In fact, they have risen slightly after coming in in the 5% range last weekend, between winning a game over the leader and also more or less overtaking the third team ahead. In the AL West division, they won against the Astros and are now six games out with six more head-to-heads. Boston and Toronto are in the 70-90% range for the Wild Card, while the Yankees have dropped to about 16-28% depending on who you ask. There’s still a long way to go, but the As is not out yet.

