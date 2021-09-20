Delhi HC wants central governments to stand up for Manika Batras’ petition against TTFI

The Delhi Supreme Court on Monday asked the centers to petition Manika Batra, who had been omitted from the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships, extending the mandate of the Table Tennis Federation of Indias (TTFI) of mandatory attendance at the National Coaching Camp attacked to be selected.

Judge Rekha Palli gave central government counsel two days to include instructions in the petition alleging that national team coach Soumyadeep once pressured Roy Batra to throw away a match to one of his to enable personal trainees to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and requests the Ministry of Sports to investigate the management of the federation.

The judge said the allegations against the coach were serious and the Center should be a little proactive.

There is something to be said. We have a high-ranking player. We have to find a balance… When there are such high charges against the coach, Union of India should be a little proactive about this, the judge said.

Have them (Center) come back with instructions. Ultimately, she is the highest ranking player in the country today, the judge added.

Senior counsel Sachin Dutta, who appears before Batra, said that under a rule on compulsory national camp attendance, his clients will have a chance at the 2021 25th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, which will be held in Doha from September-October. held. scuttled despite meeting all merit-based criteria.

He urged the court to uphold the rule so she can participate in another international event scheduled for November.

There is an event in November. This arrangement is maintained with immediate effect. It will kill my career, Dutta said while stressing that personal coaching is encouraged in several other sports.

The union’s counsel denied all allegations and said the national coach was not even present at the national camp.

In the petition, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist and award winner Khel Ratna claimed that the federation conducted its selection procedures in a non-transparent manner, targeting certain individuals like itself and acting completely contrary to the interests of athletes and athletes.

She has alleged that, in an apparent conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and, on one occasion, pressured the petitioner into throwing out a match, only to have one of his interns join his private academy. help to qualify for the Olympic Games, 2020.

This incident occurred on 17.03.2021 in relation to the match to be held on 18.03.2021 at the 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosted by ATTU. The applicant not only refused to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but also immediately communicated this to the adviser, TTFI, on 18.03.2021, according to the plea.

After the Olympic Games, Defendant No. 1 (Federation) issued Rules and Regulations on 04.08.2021 (received by Applicant on 27.08.2021) informing her that attendance at National Coaching Camp is compulsory, otherwise she would not be selected for every upcoming international event, it says.

The plea argues that table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff, and therefore the rule against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational, absurd and has no connection with achieving excellence in an individualized sport.

Only the personal coach would know the strengths, weaknesses, skills and areas a player should focus on and strengthen. However, these regulations do not allow for a personal coach/support staff, the plea adds.

The case was to be heard on September 23.