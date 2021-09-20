Sports
NFL Week 3 Schedule, TV Info for all 16 Week 3 NFL Games
Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived.
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans kick off the week on Thursday Night Football on September 23.
The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers are among the many tempting games on Sunday, September 26.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys close out the week with Monday Night Football on September 27.
Check out the full week 3 NFL schedule for the 2021 season below. All time MST.
Thursday night football
Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
The Panthers’ defense has impressed so far this season and now gets to play the Houston Texans without Tyrod Taylor as quarterback.
More:NFL Power Rankings: Arizona Cardinals Climb After Week 2 Win Over Minnesota Vikings
Sunday early games
Indianapolis Colts on Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS
Derrick Henry had a monster game in the Titans’ victory over the Seahawks, showing no signs of slowing down.
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
It could be a very long season for both teams, judging by their first two games. One of them falls back to 0-3.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS
A lot of points can be put on the scoreboard in this one and the Chiefs are likely to be very angry after falling against the Ravens on Sunday night.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS
The winner of this match will get an early lead in the AFC North, where all four teams are 1-1 after two weeks.
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Fox
Both teams are 1-1 in the season and are desperately hoping to get to 2-1 with a win in this match.
Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS
The Ravens’ attack didn’t impress the Chiefs until late in the win. With the explosiveness of Lamar Jackson, Baltimore will never come out.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., Fox
The Saints struggled in Week 2 after a very impressive Week 1 and are now facing a Patriots defense that clicked.
Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., Fox
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals somehow escaped Week 2 with a win over the Vikings and pitted against a struggling Jaguars team for a chance to go 3-0.
Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Fox
The Bills came to a close in Week 2, seeing their defenses shut out the opposition. Will they continue to roll in this?
More:2022 Super Bowl Odds For Every NFL Team: Who Will Win Super Bowl 56?
Sunday late games
New York Jets in Denver Broncos, 1:05 PM, CBS
Zach Wilson will no doubt experience some growing pains and he certainly did in the week 2 loss to the Jets. Can he rebound in Denver?
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 PM, CBS
The Raiders have been an impressive 2-0 on the season and have a real shot at going 3-0 as the Dolphins host.
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 PM, Fox
Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in week 2. Which one will bounce back in week 3?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 13:25, Fox
Some think this could be a taste of the NFC Championship Game. While that might be a bit premature, it could be a great game.
More:NFL Week 3 odds: money lines, point spread, over/under for each game
Football on Sunday evening
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 PM, NBC
The 49ers are 2-0 but face a big test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 3.
Monday night football
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 PM, ESPN
Both teams are at 1-1. The winner will get a race boost in the NFC East standings.
Highest Paid NFL Players:
Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/09/20/nfl-week-3-schedule-tv-information-all-16-games/8381900002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]