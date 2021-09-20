NFL Week 3 Schedule, TV Info for all 16 Week 3 NFL Games

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans kick off the week on Thursday Night Football on September 23.

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers are among the many tempting games on Sunday, September 26.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys close out the week with Monday Night Football on September 27.

Check out the full week 3 NFL schedule for the 2021 season below. All time MST.

Thursday night football

Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network

The Panthers’ defense has impressed so far this season and now gets to play the Houston Texans without Tyrod Taylor as quarterback.

Sunday early games

Indianapolis Colts on Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS

Derrick Henry had a monster game in the Titans’ victory over the Seahawks, showing no signs of slowing down.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox

It could be a very long season for both teams, judging by their first two games. One of them falls back to 0-3.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS

A lot of points can be put on the scoreboard in this one and the Chiefs are likely to be very angry after falling against the Ravens on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS

The winner of this match will get an early lead in the AFC North, where all four teams are 1-1 after two weeks.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Fox

Both teams are 1-1 in the season and are desperately hoping to get to 2-1 with a win in this match.

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS

The Ravens’ attack didn’t impress the Chiefs until late in the win. With the explosiveness of Lamar Jackson, Baltimore will never come out.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., Fox

The Saints struggled in Week 2 after a very impressive Week 1 and are now facing a Patriots defense that clicked.

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., Fox

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals somehow escaped Week 2 with a win over the Vikings and pitted against a struggling Jaguars team for a chance to go 3-0.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Fox

The Bills came to a close in Week 2, seeing their defenses shut out the opposition. Will they continue to roll in this?

Sunday late games

New York Jets in Denver Broncos, 1:05 PM, CBS

Zach Wilson will no doubt experience some growing pains and he certainly did in the week 2 loss to the Jets. Can he rebound in Denver?

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 PM, CBS

The Raiders have been an impressive 2-0 on the season and have a real shot at going 3-0 as the Dolphins host.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 PM, Fox

Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in week 2. Which one will bounce back in week 3?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 13:25, Fox

Some think this could be a taste of the NFC Championship Game. While that might be a bit premature, it could be a great game.

Football on Sunday evening

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 PM, NBC

The 49ers are 2-0 but face a big test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 3.

Monday night football

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 PM, ESPN

Both teams are at 1-1. The winner will get a race boost in the NFC East standings.

