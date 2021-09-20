Eurowrap: Frankfurt sides reign in Germany

Frankfurt teams monopolized the final weekend in Germany, with the Furies winning the women’s championship in Krefeld on Saturday and MSC Frankfurt repeating that success with victory in the men’s event in Berlin the following day.

German international batter Anne Bierwisch hit an unbeaten 112 from 67 deliveries as the Furies posted a massive 223 for two against SV Damshagen, and the Frankfurt women then sent their opponents off for 29 to take a stunning win.

In the 2020 Men’s Championship, winner Kummervelder SV fell in the semi-finals and lost to MSC, while BSC Rehberge TV defeated Pflugvelden in the other semi-final. MSC then defeated the Berliners in the final.

Prague completes a Czech double

Prague CC added the Pro40 title to their T20 Cup win in the Czech Republic on Sunday, beating Prague Spartans in a one-sided final.

Half-centuries of Sharan Ramakrishnan and Keyur Mehta had secured Prague’s semi-final victory over Vinohrady on Saturday, with Mehta then taking five for 29, while the title favorites knocked their opponents out for 121 to win by 91 runs.

In the other semi-final, the Spartans rode past the Prague Bohemians, Neeraj Tyagi and Satyajit Sengupta who took four for 15 and four for 23 respectively, while the Bohemians crashed to 82 all-out. Senguptas unbeaten 43 saw the Spartans at home in just 19 overs, for the loss of two wickets.

In the Sunday final, Prague ran into trouble 27 for three, but they were saved by a stunning 105 ball knock of 145, including 16 fours and six sixes, from Sudesh Wickremasingha, taking them to 269 for seven.

The Spartans had no answer for this and were all out on 94, Vyshakh Jagannivasan scored the highest score with 31; Sameera Maduranga claimed four for 36 for Prague and Ali Hassan Sittar four for 30.

Jinnah Brescia on the hunt for a double

Jinnah Brescia made his way to the final of the Italian 50-over championship on Sunday with a six-wicket win over Rome, and stayed on course for a double title as they had already qualified to meet Asian Latina in the T20 final.

A fine display with the ball from Janaka Vaas, who took three for 16 in ten overs, was instrumental in Jinnah’s dismissal from Rome for 164, and a 44-ball 57 from Rizwan Muhammad set the Brescia side on course for the win, which they won with nearly ten overs to spare.

In the other semi-final, Modena Bergamos was 237 all-out enough to beat Kings XI, who could only get 175 in response.

Beveren and exiles Ostend neck and neck in Belgium

Win for Beveren and Exiles Ostend in the much moved Belgium National League kept the joint leaders at the top of the table, with two games to play on both sides.

80 from captain Hakim Khaksar was the basis for Beveren’s total of 260 all-out against Antwerp CC in Ghent, with Ilyas Zaheer taking five for 62 for the visitors, who were then fired for 137 in response, Khalid Ahmadi the most successful of the Beveren attack with four for 34.

Exiles Oostende took a three-wicket home win over 12 Stars Antwerp, despite useful contributions from Rounak Jain (59) and Sazzad Hosen (46) in the visitor total of 170; Faisal Mehmood (42) and Waqas Ali Raja (48) then led the way as the Exiles came home with 18 overs left.

Austrian Cricket Tigers too strong in final

In Austria, the Austrian Cricket Tigers defended their total of 143 for five to defeat Vienna Afghan by 16 runs in the final of the T20 Championship at Ballpark Graz.

Captain Muhammad Shahbaz started them off with a 20-ball 25 at the start, Imran Asif anchored the middle of the innings with 31, then Shahbaz and Aqib Iqbal’s frugal bowling kept the pressure up; Umair Tariq stopped three for 31, and despite a battling ninth wicket score of 41 from 32 deliveries between Nour Alam Ahmadzai and Zain Safi, the Afghans finished well short.

