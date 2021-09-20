The Hangover: A clinic in Klieman football





Kansas State dominated three-quarters of both sides of the ball in a 38-17 win over Nevada Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, moving to 3-0 and earning a spot in the AP Poll at number 25. The Wildcats executed the game plan to perfectly beat a team like Nevada. They beat them 398 yards to 331 – 269-25 on the ground – while holding the ball for 31 of the 60 minutes of play and winning 22 first downs against Nevada’s 14. They also forced Nevada’s NFL prospect quarterback Carson Strong into an interception and generally rattled him late in the game while not turning the ball themselves. The Wildcats also did something they hadn’t done this year: attacked a defense over the top. Sophomore quarterback Will Howard hit senior tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe for a 68-yard touchdown on the game’s second play. The Wildcat defense continued the fast start and kept the Wolf Pack largely in control until the third quarter. A fourth quarter of 21-0, in which K-State imposed its will by controlling the ball, sealed the deal. Two eight-play and an 11-play drive in the late third and early fourth quarters for touchdowns ate huge amounts of clock and pushed the lead from a tie to a three-point game. K-State averaged 5.6 yards per rush against a defense that had previously held opponents to just 4.3 and attempted just 13 passes. Honestly, they didn’t have to throw the ball to keep the Nevada defense fair. Related: Volleyball advances with eighth win in a row Read now Key Matches In the weekly Know Your Opponent preview, I identified three key matchups for K-State. Let’s look back and see how well K-State did in those spots. Where there is a will… The Wildcats have done a good job of capitalizing on the specific skills of Howard and backup quarterback Jaren Lewis – who played the second quarter. Howard is a strong runner and K-State asked him to use his legs in the reading option. That threat helped open holes for K-Stat’s running backs. Howard didn’t turn the ball around, made the right reads and had good throws when they needed them. That’s about all you can ask of the sophomore and should be all K-State needs until Skylar Thompson returns. Misleading D K-State players spoke at Tuesday’s press conference about trying to fool Strong by making mistakes. The Wolf Pack quarterback was efficient, and the interception was mainly due to his receiver falling halfway through his route. He struggled with the defense at times and the pass rush came to him late. Point-adjacent stats K-State had to dominate all other stats besides the score to stand a chance of winning, and they did. That was first-class football with ball control. It was a clinic in which K-State, led by head coach Chris Klieman, will try to visit the teams. I predicted that K-State would lose a shootout 35-28. I was very wrong for a number of reasons: The defense was better than I expected, and Nevada struggled to hold Deuce Vaughn and his company on the ground. K-State travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for its first real road test of the season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatecollegian.com/2021/09/19/the-hangover-a-clinic-in-klieman-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos