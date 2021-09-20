Delhi HC seeks support from center on tennis player Manika Batra’s plea to TTFI for dropping her Asian Championship name









New Delhi [India]Sept. 20 (ANI): The Delhi Supreme Court on Monday asked for the Center’s position on the petition filed by table tennis star Manika Batra against the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for dropping her name for the Asian Championship.

A single judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli asked counsel who appeared before the Center government to receive instructions on the petition filed by table tennis player Manika Batra. The court heard the case on September 23.

The Court has given two days to issue instructions to the Center and clarify its position on the petition.

The Court noted that Manika Batra is the highest-ranking player in the country and suggested that there should be a balance in making such decisions.

An Indian table tennis player of international reputation, Batra ranks 56th in the world and is the highest ranked Indian female player internationally.

She filed a petition over the defendant’s omissions and commissions, the Table Tennis Federation of India, and promulgation of the rules and regulations for national camps of 04.08.2021, which she said are face, arbitrary, erratic and untenable.

“Despite bringing laurels to the country, as recently as at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the petitioner has been excluded from the contingent sent to the 25th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, 2021 to be held in Doha from 28.09 2021 to 04.10. .2021,” said the petitioner. Attorney Apoorv Kurup represented the Center in this case, while senior attorney Sachin Dutta and attorney Akshay Amritanshu appeared before petitioner Batra.

Petitioner Batra said that the background facts leading to the issuance of Rules and Regulations dated August 8, 2021 are that Defendant Soumyadeep Roy had previously sought out Petitioner and pressured her to sign a letter to the Defendants Center stating the name of Roy was recommended as the national coach of the table tennis contingent to represent India at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Applicant received a draft letter of recommendation from Respondent Roy herself, which she politely declined to sign.

Following the Olympic Games, the Federation issued Rules and Regulations on August 4, 2021, which Batra received on August 27, to inform her that participation in the National Coaching Camp is mandatory, otherwise she would not be selected for an upcoming international event .

“Table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff. Only the personal coach knows the strengths, weaknesses, skills and areas a player should focus on and strengthen. However, these rules do not allow for personal coach/support Therefore, the rules of 04.08.2021 are arbitrary, irrational, absurd and have no connection with achieving excellence in an individualized sport, such as table tennis,” said the petitioner.

A player undergoing training with her support staff would be seriously disadvantaged and her performance would be seriously affected if the rules are not overturned, the petitioner insisted.

Therefore, the petitioner Batra has urged the Delhi High Court to issue an ad interim ex-parte injunction suspending the operation of the disputed rules and regulations dated August 4.

She also asked the concerned authorities to include her name in the contingent representing India at the Asian Table Tennis Championship to be held in Doha from 28.09.2021 to 05.10.2021.

She tried to overturn the Rules and Regulations titled “Rules and Regulations for the National Camp” of 08/04/2021 issued by the Respondent Center.

She has also requested direction from the Union of India through the Ministry of Youth Affairs to investigate the Federation’s governance, the conduct of Roy and other officials of TTFI under the supervision of this court. (ANI)

