#19 Michigan (3-0) vs. Rutgers (3-0)

Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Saturday, September 25, 2021 3:30 PM EDT

Television: ABC

Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network

Monday 20 Sept.

Full Game Notes (PDF)

Coach Harbaugh Weekly Press Conference | Watch

Inside Michigan Football Radio Show (7:00 PM) | Listen

The Wolverines are up six places in the national polls, entering their 19th week.

Michigan leads the NCAA in hasty offense (350.3 yards per game) and ranks third in fouls (47.0 points per game).

The Wolverines are ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense, with just 34 points in their first three games.

Blake Corum leads the country in all-purpose yards (193.7 yards per game), hasty touchdowns (seven), and equals the lead among all FBS position players in scoring (16 points per game).

Aidan Hutchinson ranks third nationally in sacks.

Wolverines and Scarlet Knights

This will be the eighth meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football’s oldest programs.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 6-1, winning the last six matchups after dropping the inaugural meeting in 2014.

Last season, UM defeated Rutgers 48-42 in triple overtime in Piscataway.

In the three games played at Michigan Stadium, the Wolverines recorded a 49-16 win in 2015, a 35-14 win in 2017 and a 52-0 shutout in 2019.

Television coverage

ABC will broadcast the game to a national audience. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color) and Molly McGrath (side reporter) will call off the match.

Homecoming to Michigan

Saturday’s game (September 25) will serve as the 120th homecoming game (excluding alumni exhibits) and the 124th all-time homecoming game played by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has a record of 92-27 in homecoming games (93-28-2 including exhibitions).

UM has won nine consecutive homecoming matches and 21 of its last 25 homecoming matches. The Wolverines are 5-0 at home under Jim Harbaugh .

Rutgers will be UM’s homecoming opponent for the second time on Saturday (September 25). The Wolverines won their only previous encounter against the Scarlet Knights at home, claiming a 35-14 win in 2017.

In the polls

Michigan is up six places this week, coming 19th in Rutgers’ game in both national polls.

UM is ranked for all games except 13 under head coach Jim Harbaugh (75 games). The Wolverines were not ranked in the first four games in 2015, four games in 2017 and 2020 and the first two games of the 2021 season.

In the past six seasons (2015-20), Michigan has faced more teams to finish in the top 15 national polls (17) than any other program.

Game Notes Nuggets

The Wolverines will play their 116th conference opener against Rutgers on Saturday (September 25). UM has 5-1 record in congress openers under head coach Jim Harbaugh and has won 13 of his last 15 Big Ten openers.

UM’s 141 points in three games represent the third highest team total since 1976 (161 points) and the second highest under Coach Harbaugh (159 in 2016).

The team’s 1,051 rushing yards are the highest team total in the first three weeks of the season since at least 1997.

Wolverine’s offensive line was at the heart of the offensive success, with just one sack and five tackles for loss, ranking both No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The defense ranks ninth nationally in defense scoring, with 34 points over three weeks. These are the seasons in which Michigan has awarded fewer points in its first three games since 1980: 1992 (27 points allowed), 1997 (20), 1985 (15), and 2003 (10). The 2005 and 2017 teams also conceded 34 points over three games.

With eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving), Blake Corum equals the lead among all FBS position players in scoring, averaging 16 points per game.

Corum also leads the country in all-purpose yards (193.7 yards per game) and hasty touchdowns (seven) and is third in the NCAA in rushing with 135.7 yards per game. He is the first Wolverine since Denard Robinson in 2011 to record three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, and the first to do so since his position coach Mike Hart in 2007 (seven straight games).

With 48 carries and six receptions, Corum averages one touchdown per 6.75 touches. Including kick returns, Corum averages 10.2 yards per touch.

Corum leads the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense (350.3 yards per game) and No. 3 scoring offense (47.0 points per game) along with Hassan Haskins , which ranks 33rd nationally at 93.7 yards per game.

Cade McNamara started his career with 108 consecutive pass attempts without interceptions. McNamara was a 62 percent passer (67-of-108) during that stretch with eight passing touchdowns and two hasty scores.

In 37 offensive possession since taking over from Rutgers midway through the 2020 game, McNamara has led 25 scoring runs (21 touchdowns, 4 field goals), giving UM points on 67.6 percent of all ball possession.

McNamara has touchdown passes of 76 and 87 yards this season, both of which are among the 10 longest passes in program history. The last one, a touchdown connection with Cornelius Johnson last weekend, was the third longest in the program’s history.

defensive, Aidan Hutchinson continues to lead the Wolverines in tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He is down to 4.5 sacks on the season after taking on another against Northern Illinois (September 18), tied for third in the country.

The defense has seen 12 different players break 18 passes and 12 different players have recorded at least part of a tackle for loss.

After wide receiver Daylen Baldwin and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell started in Michigan for the first time in their careers last weekend, UM has 12 starters so far in 2021 (five offensive, seven defensive).

There are five players on the Michigan roster who hail from New Jersey: Brad Hawkins (camden), RJ Moten (Delran), Jordan Morant (Parsnip), George Rooks (Jersey City), and Dominick Judge (property).

Wisconsin Game Time, TV Announced

Michigan’s Wisconsin game on Saturday, October 2 has been announced as an 11 a.m. CDT start. Fox will broadcast the game from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.