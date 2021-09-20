Sports
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers picks, NFL Week 3 predictions
TheGreen Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers take on each other on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL game.
Which team will take the win?
Check out these NFL Week 3 rosters and predictions for the game, which air on NBC at 5:20 PM MST time.
The 49ers are a 3.5 point favorite in the game.
Ben Rolfe writes: “The 49ers looked unconvincing in Week 2, but still managed to take a win against the Eagles. Assuming the Packers get football rolling against the Lions on Monday night, Green Bay vs. San Francisco would be a “It should be an intriguing game. The 49ers defense could be the difference here, as week 2 showed it can carry this team when the attack struggles.”
sports naut: 49ers 24, Packers 17
Vincent Frank writes: “With Aaron Rodgers on board, the Packers are legit NFC title contenders. Anyway, these Packers have struggled a lot against San Francisco in recent seasons. It’s just not a good match-up, even with Rodgers in the mix Expect the 49ers to capitalize on that with a massive home win in Week 3.”
Play Choices: Take the Packers with the points against the 49ers
Brian Sausa writes: “In a rematch of the NFC title game from a few seasons ago, the Packers will be visiting the 49ers at Levis Stadium. Oddsmakers see this game as an even match on paper as the Niners are three-point favorites around the world San Francisco lost both coaching staff coordinators but still has Kyle Shanahan and a deep roster on both sides of the ball Green Bays struggles along the offensive line could be re-exposed, helping to offset the huge disadvantage that the Niners as a quarterback and on offense in general I have sided with Rodgers and Green Bay in so many toss situations including he went home to Northern California to play the Niners and fell flat Did I learn my lesson No. Take Green Bay and the points, or wait for this line to grow before backing the Packers to stay in this game, just when everyone else thinks they’re about to go downhill rts to go.”
CBS Sports: Packers 28, 49ers 24
Cody Benjamin writes, “Aaron Rodgers is still in Green Bay and has seized control of his future with the franchise, so this isn’t a prime-time cakewalk for Shanahan, despite his history against Matt LaFleur. Forced into a gunfight in Garoppolo can’t quite match No. 12.”
NBC Sports: 49ers 35, Packers 17
Matt Maiocco writes, “The 49ers should like this game.”
sports naut: 49ers 31, Packers 21
Matt Johnson writes: “Green Bay won’t have ZaDarius Smith for several weeks after the Pro Bowl pass rusher lands on an injured reserve. Playing without their best edge rusher and their All-Pro left tackle, the Packers just don’t have the talent to take the lead. 49ers in San Francisco.”
The site gives the Packers a 35% chance of winning.
ESPN: 49ers have a 64.6% chance of winning
The site’s Football Power Index gives the Packers a 35.1% chance of taking the win.
