Ex-4-Star CB commits Jaylon Guilbeau back to Texas football





One of the most talked about goals of late for the 2022 Texas soccer recruiting class, four-star Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, is also a former commit. The 5-foot-11.5 and 175-pound blue-chip defensive back appears to be one of the key defensive targets for Texas in the months leading up to the Early Signing Period. New head coach Steve Sarkisian once kept Guilbeau’s commitment in the Longhorns 2022 class, but he announced his commitment on July 21. But Texas has continued to push vigorously to regain Guilbeau’s commitment over the past two months or so to try and keep a leg up on competing schools in its recruiting. Guilbeau has also been chased by the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas A&M Aggies since he left Texas nearly two months ago. Texas Football Gets Closer With 4-Star CB Jaylon Guilbeau But according to a report by Horns247 on September 19 (paid content), Texas is starting to look like the regular leader for Guilbeau again. TCU has reportedly seen much of the momentum the school once had with Guilbeau fade in recent weeks. And then head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are reportedly prioritizing other secondary goals for the 2022 class. This puts Texas in a very favorable position with Guilbeau in the coming weeks and months leading up to the start of the Early Signing Period. Texas still needs to keep the effort and attention to build this relationship with Guilbeau. New Texas cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph and special teams/tight-ends coordinator Jeff Banks must continue this good work with Guilbeau as his top recruiters. If the momentum here continues in Texas’ favor, it may not be long before Guilbeau lands back in the Longhorns 2022 class. Texas also had Guilbeau on campus for an important visit before the regular season opening win over the 23-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on September 4. That could have marked a significant turnaround for Texas in pursuing Guilbeau’s deployment. Texas is now up to 21 commits in the 2022 class after a hot stretch on the recruiting path and landing prospects along the defense line. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class now ranks #3 in the nation and first in the Big 12 for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hookemheadlines.com/2021/09/19/ex-4-star-cb-commit-jaylon-guilbeau-trending-back-to-texas-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos