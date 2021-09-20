Wage Increase: BCCI Announces Match Price Increase for Domestic Cricket Players





There was finally some news to cheer domestic cricketers after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to increase match fees for players of all age groups in men’s and women’s cricket.

At the same time, the board announced that they will compensate domestic players who have suffered financially after last season’s Ranji Trophy and the women’s T20 matches were curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cricketers who took part in the 2019-20 season will receive 50 percent match money as compensation for the 2020-21 season. The BCCI has also decided to change the wage structure of its domestic cricketers in different age groups. Previously, the players who made it to the XI earned Rs 35,000 per day while the reserve players were paid Rs 17,500 in senior tournaments. However, taking into account their consistent performance, the BCCI has decided to reward players in domestic cricket and made three records for junior and senior players. Senior players, who have played up to 20 matches, are now entitled to Rs 40,000 per day while reserves are given Rs 20,000 per day. Those who play 11 and have played in 21 to 40 matches now get Rs 50,000 (Rs 25,000 for reserves) while players who have played more than 40 matches are entitled to Rs 60,000 with the reserves slated to get Rs 30,000. This means that a senior domestic player who used to get Rs 1.40,000 for one Ranji match now earns Rs 2.40,000 per game. A domestic player who plays domestic cricket for a minimum of 50 days in one season now earns Rs 30 lakh. I am pleased to announce the increase in the match price for domestic cricketers. Seniors INR 60,000 (over 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000 Under 19 INR 20,000#BCCIApexCouncil — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2021 BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the board has put in place a well-structured compensation plan for its players. “The increase in the match fee for domestic cricketers is a welcome step and will ensure that professional cricketers can focus solely on playing cricket and be appropriately rewarded. Domestic cricket is our backbone and we will do everything we can to keep it strong and healthy so that our banking strength always remains superior,” Shah said. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal explained that the record is not tournament specific and its intent is to reward consistent players in the domestic circuit. “If a player only plays one game of a Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in a season, but if that turns out to be the 21st game of his career, then he automatically moves to the next pay bracket,” Dhumal told this newspaper. “It will be similar to the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare tournament. The idea was to help cricketers make more money and the longer they play, the better the pay they get.” Many former cricketers had urged the board to start a contract system for players participating in domestic competitions. However, citing previous corruption cases, the BCCI did not consider that proposal and instead opted to increase competition costs. The players under 25 who start a match will now be paid Rs 25,000 per day instead of the current Rs 17,500 while the reserves will be paid Rs 12,500 per day instead of Rs 8,750. The board has also increased matchday fees for players under 19 and under 16. Players under 19 earn Rs 20,000 per game, while reserve players get Rs 10,000. The senior women’s team saw their salary increase from Rs 12,500 to Rs 20,000 per player, while the reserve players are getting Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 6,250. The women under 23, under 19 and under 16 playing eleven players will be paid Rs 10,000 while reserves will be given Rs 5000.

Meanwhile, Shah said the decision on organizing the under-16 tournament will be made after the under-19 tournament ends, based on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Shah added that the 2021-22 home season “holds a lot of promise”, while announcing the itinerary. Vaccination has made the pandemic curve start to flatten and I am very optimistic that we will have the fans back for the home season,” he said. The Apex Council along with the venues have approved the 2021-22 international home season. Domestic wage structure BCCI.

