



The Miami soccer team is 13th on the 247 Sports 2021 team talent composite. Of the Miami opponents in 2021, Alabama is first, Michigan state 36th and Appalachian Mountains 96th. Based on the talent composite, Miami should have beaten Michigan State and Appalachian State should have been much easier than it was. Miami has the talent to win between eight and ten games a season. The problem has been systemic. Miami does not develop its players based on the talent on its roster. With 19 returning starters and the 13th most talented roster in college football, Miami should be performing at a much higher level. Of the programs ranked for Miami, fifth-ranked LSU, number 10 USC and 11 Texas have all struggled in recent seasons. LSU is two years away from a National Championship, but fell to 5-5 last season. Miami, LSU, Texas and USC are among the best programs in college football history. Miami has five star freshman defensive tackle Leonard Taylor and safety James Williams, 43 four-star players and 38 three-star players on the roster. Based on the talent that the Miami football team has listed, the players are not developing or performing to their full potential. Miami has mostly drawn top 20 classes. Miami signed the 11th ranked class 2021, 17th in 2020 and 27th in 2019, Manny Diaz’s first division as head coach, but more attributable to his predecessor and mentor Mark Richt. The 2018 Miami class was ranked eighth nationally. The 2018 class never came close to that ranking. In what should be their fourth season, only 13 of the 23 signed from 2018 will remain with Miami. Greg Rousseau, who was a three-star signer in 2018, was a first round of the 2021 NFL Draft from the Buffalo Bills. Brevin Jordan was a fifth round of the Houston Texas in this year’s NFL Draft. Tim, you’re a smart numbers guy. I’m not sure if I’m thinking about this the right way. Do we have enough talent at the U when you compare the Alabama score to Florida/Miami? pic.twitter.com/Bhc0fNRwaI — Robert Morales (@rjmcane2006) September 19, 2021 The other eight players Miami signed in 2018 have switched to other programs. Consensus five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard who is now in Florida has 29 careers for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to a serious knee injury as a true freshman at Miami in 2018, Lingard had 17 carries for 136 yards and two TDs Players have shown promise and have often relapsed since then. Wide receiver Mark Pope was a five-star borderline signer in 2018, but was beaten by a three-star signer in 2020 Key’Shawn Smith for 2021. Dee Wiggins who signed with Pope in 2018 has also seen a significant reduction in playing time. Miami had seven All-ACC players in 2020, four in 2019 and six in 2018. The talent Miami does not match the All-ACC performers. In 2020 kicker Jose Borregales and defensive end Jaelan Phillips and in 2019 DE Greg Rousseau earned All-American. The development of the Miami football players should be questioned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caneswarning.com/2021/09/19/miami-football-issue-is-development-not-lack-of-talent/

