The best Oculus Quest games to leave the real world for

At Kotaku, we independently select and write things we like and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we can collect some of the sales or other fees through the links on this page. VAT – prices are accurate and items in stock at time of shipment.

It’s a good time to be an Oculus Quest owner.

A slew of exciting new titles and sequels were announced at the Oculus Gaming Showcase in April, including a VR port of the much-loved Resident Evil 4. While we wait for these new titles to come out, there are plenty of great games to play in the meantime. So say goodbye to the real world and step into a virtual one.

We’ve put together a short list of the best games currently available for all Oculus Quest and Rift models (unless otherwise noted) and absolute must-plays for anyone who owns the VR headset.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you grab an Oculus Quest?

After being withdrawn from sale due to a skin irritation issue caused by the headset’s face covering, basic model has been re-released with a new case and now doubled storage to 128 GB at no extra cost ($439). The Oculus Quest 2 has also been updated with the Air Link feature, which allows you to stream wirelessly from your PC.

If you think you need more storage space than the base model can provide, you can 256GB Oculus Quest 2 is available for $639. Read here how this latest VR headset compares to previous Oculus models.

There was a hot minute where it seemed like every streamer was playing this game, so chances are you’ve already seen it Beat Saber in action. If you haven’t, it’s a rhythm game using it legally distinguished sabers of light to cut approaching blocks in time with the music like the Bunnings Warehouse theme.

It’s one of those games that is a lot of fun to play and incredibly easy to waste a lot of time on. It’s also a surprisingly good workout.

you can grab Beat Saber for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

You know those dreams you have where you feel like you’re falling, only to wake up in a crash? What if there was a game dedicated to that whole feeling.

The climb is a first-person free solo climbing game and if your palms get sweaty at the thought of standing high, wait until you actually play it.

The climbwas developed by Crytek, so the environments for each stage look beautiful. When you finally reach that high peak that you have worked hard to get up to, there is something special about exhaling and enjoying the view.

you can grab The climb for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Eleven Table Tennis is a VR experience designed to test the limits of the human mind. A melting pot where every muscle in your body is tested and every move you make, no matter how small, plays a role in determining your destiny.

Or it’s an incredibly fun ping pong simulator with a fantastic physics engine. You decide!

you can grab Eleven Table Tennis for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

In Moss, you play as Quill, an adventurous mouse who searches through several small temples in search of their kidnapped uncle. You also play as a magical ghost who helps Quill solve puzzles by interacting with the world around them.

While you can play Moss With the standard camera view you get, the game encourages you to move, look around corners and turns to unlock secrets for Quill.

It’s a fun take on the platformer genre, where the VR aspect is essential to the game, and not something that was addressed later. Also? It looks absolutely amazing.

you can grab Moss for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Battle Royale games are all the rage right now, so it should come as no surprise that one is designed for the Oculus experience. To a civil servant Fortnite Oculus release manifests, Population: one is the next best thing.

It’s what you would expect your team to fall on a huge map and now you have to fight to be the last ones to survive. You can also create various blocks and constructions along the way to protect your team.

What makes Population: one distinguishing it from other battle royale games is the vertical combat system. Climbing the various massive structures scattered around the map and flying through the air aren’t fun game mechanics, it’s essential to the experience.

you can grab Population: onefor the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

Rez infinite does have a plot that has you playing as a hacker, traveling through this unique representation of cyberspace, chasing a self-aware AI. But all that is just a dressing for the actual experience.

The visuals, sound and gameplay ofrez are designed so that you don’t know where you start or end. As you soar through this cyberrave, it creates this amazing sensation of synesthesia.

In VR you now have a 360 degree view of everything, so you can watch these amazing shapes and colors pass you by. I don’t think describing this game really does it justice, it’s something you have to experience.

you can grab Rez infinite for the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

So you can’t go to Disneyland to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Then why not bring Galaxy’s Edge to you.

Tales from the Galaxy’s EdgeSet in the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, it gives you free rein to explore the entire world and go on an adventure. You can try building a droid, trading blaster shots with attacking space pirates, or getting lightsaber training from Yoda.

What Galaxy’s Edge does really good is to immerse you in the world of Star Wars. From design to sound effects, every part is designed to hit that part of your brain that gets you excited about Star Wars. Until theme parks are back on the menu, this is a fun way to venture to a galaxy far, far away.

If you’ve already played Galaxy’s Edge, there is a new extension, Last call, which was recently released.

you can grab Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and Last call games for the Oculus Quest here.

The original super hot was already a great game, but the VR version of the game somehow made it even bigger.

super hot VRworks exactly like the standard version of the game, it’s an FPS where the time slows down when you’re not moving, except now you can bend and submerge your body like re-enacting battle scenesThe Matrix, John Wick or a third Keanu Reeves action movie.

There are limited ammunition and weapons to pick up along the way, so every move needs to be carefully thought out, even if a storm of bullets comes crashing down on you. If there’s one game you should play on your Oculus Quest, it’s: super hot.

you can grab super hot VRfor the Oculus Quest here and for the Rift S here.

PlayTetris effectin VR is such a wild and different experience from playing on a normal screen. To be surrounded by this fantastic visual and sound design is truly something to behold.

It was produced by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who was responsible for: rez, that should tell you everything you need to know.

The only downside to this game is that it requires a resolution update to match the Oculus Quest 2 screen.

you can grab Tetris effect for the Oculus Quest here.