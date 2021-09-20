Two Gators Earn Weekly SEC Awards





GAINESVILLE, Florida. After helping Florida to a 2-1 week, two Gators earned SEC Weekly Honors, as the conference announced Monday. Sofia Victoria was named Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career, while Marlie Monserez was named SEC Setter of the Week for the second time this season. Over the course of the three matches, Victoria averaged 5.20 kills per set, 2.50 digs per set, and recorded a 0.291 clip. Against the Florida State Seminoles on September 15, the Gurabo, PR native got her first career start. During the match, she registered a career-high 24 kills and 10 digs for the first double-double of her Florida tenure. In the weekend series against Coastal Carolina, Victoria recorded a team-high 14 kills in every game. She recorded six digs, two blocks, and an assist to go along with her September 18 kills, while adding nine digs, two blocks, and a .370 clip to her September 19 kills performance. Monserez averaged 12.40 assists over the three games, leading Florida to a .316 clip for the week. Against the state of Florida, Monserez handed out 50 assists in the four-setter, with eight digs, two kills, two blocks and a service ace. During the weekend series against Coastal Carolina, the senior scored a total of 74 assists, taking her to seventh in the program’s history, surpassing both Kris Bova (2,843) and Allie Monserez (2,882). In the September 18 matchup, the Windermere, Fla. eight digs, five kills, two service aces and one block to go along with her 38 assists. In Sunday’s game, Monserez led the team to a .370 clip, with 36 assists, six kills, six digs and three blocks to secure the win. Victoria, Monserez and the rest of the Gators will return to action on Thursday as they kick off the SEC game with a two-game run against Mississippi State. Both Thursday and Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+. Player of the week: Lauren McCutcheon, South Carolina

Offensive Player of the Week: Sofia Victoria , Florida

Defensive Player of the Week: Bella Rosenthall, Auburn

Setter of the week: Marlie Monserez , Florida

Freshmen of the week: Lauren McCutcheon, South Carolina

