HCL Technologies and Cricket Australia Close TechJam21; Solutions to enhance gaming experience with new digital innovations





Winners received $40,000 in prize money; innovation to be implemented in the game ecosystem SYDNEY & NOIDA, India, September 20, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, along with Cricket Australia as its Official Digital Transformation Partner, have announced the winners of the TechJam #InspiredByHCL 2021, which will be awarded from a $40,000 prize pool. TechJam is a global collaborative platform to crowdsource technology-led solutions that push the boundaries of innovation in cricket and inspire exceptional experiences for the Australian and global cricket community. HCL and CA partnered with Microsoft to support participants with Azure as a platform sandbox, while using technology as a means to unite and encourage the passion for cricket. The winners of HCL-Cricket Australia TechJam are: Winner: Cricket Carnival – To break down the complex game into its basic elements and use local initiatives to rejuvenate people’s involvement in the game.

First runner-up: Ludimos To make cricket learning a fun and interactive experience while increasing the efficiency of coaching by leveraging the world’s first AI powered video analytics platform with smart coaching tools and tracking tools with online access to top coaches.

Second runner-up: Crickey Cricket For creating a unique fan experience by combining blockchain and non-fungible tokens as collectibles, data analytics and modeling.

Challenge Track winners:

Spolib – Your personal training partner For creating a digital marketplace to connect athletes and coaches in a structured, trusted and always available way.

Switch n Swift To design a prototype of a system that automatically covers the entire field in the event of rain.

AI-powered video analytics for player performance tracking For using an AI-based approach to correlate outcomes such as stroke effect, timing and stroke quality with measurable technical inputs such as body position, foot movements, balance and weight transfer.

Cricket answers for self-service data analytics To show how using the best technologies empowers, empowers and engages cricket fans. Finalists presented live via telepitch to a panel of experts and industry leaders from HCL, Cricket Australia, Microsoft and other leading institutions and industry partners, such as the State Government of Victoria, the University of Cambridge and Macquarie University. Story continues “Focusing on how digital solutions can help us truly understand and engage the cricket community is integral to creating memorable experiences and improving game performance,” said Mike Osborne, Cricket Australias General Manager of Technology. “We were excited to see how data-driven insights and digital methodologies can act as a multiplier of fans, communities and players who love the game.” “The partnership between HCL and Cricket Australia has increased the opportunities for technology to play a more critical role in improving Cricket both nationally and globally,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. Zeeland, HCL Technologies. “We look forward to continuing to illustrate how digital transformation can improve fan engagement and player performance in exciting new ways through our collaborative efforts.” The winning solutions have the potential to be implemented in Cricket Australia’s ecosystem, enabling accelerated technologies to impact the sport. The TechJam showcases innovative digital solutions that are critical to advancing the game of Cricket for its fans, players or community involvement. For more information, visit https://www.hcltech.com/hcl-cricket-australia-techjam Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005478/en/ Contacts HCL technologies Meenakshi Benjwal, America

[email protected] Dipshikha Bhattacharyya, EMEA

[email protected] Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC

[email protected] Arpit Gupta, Australia and New Zealand

[email protected]

