Jim Harbaugh explains how football is different in Michigan

In a reflection of Michigan soccer 3-0 start to the season and climb to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the media contingent grew outside Schembechler Hall for Coach Jim Harbaughs’ weekly press conference Monday. More reporters, more cameras and more attention to these Wolverines, who opened as huge 19 point favorites against Rutgers.

With his team perform well in all three phasesHarbaugh was asked why the 2021 team looks so different from the on-field product of last year’s 2-4 campaign, which ended with the coaching staff beating out. His response reflected a common theme seemingly used every day by players and coaches in their interactions with the media, a theme that speaks to some of the deeper issues with the 2020 roster.

The important thing is how hard they play, Harbaugh said. And they enjoy it. Good things happen when you play hard. Energy. Energy just finds the ball whether you’re on defense or on offense. The ball will find you.

There’s an element of opacity when sports figures say one team played harder than another, one team wanted it more. The idea of ​​effort and will are concepts that are difficult to define visually.

Harbaugh referred to the stellar block downfield by the Wolverines this season. Offensive linemen, wide receivers and tight ends have orders until the games are whistled rather than checking out early if they aren’t immediately involved in the action.

Just play with a lot of will, play with a lot of energy, play really hard, Harbaugh said. See it in secondary. You actually see it in all positions. See it in the offensive line. And the tight ends. And the recipients.

Some of the crowds in the downfield are blocking from (grabbing Ryan on the left) Hayes 15 or 25 yards downfield. Or Roman Wilson or Erick All. (Tight-end Luke) Schoonmaker had some great blocks, touchdown style blocks and they came in front at 10, 20, 30, 40 yards, we even had a 50 yards block down the field. Like I said, good things happen when you play hard.

As indeterminate as that concept may seem, the Wolverines seem to have mastered it. The atmosphere around Schembechler Hall is fragmented.

Praise for Josh Ross

In three games, inside linebacker Josh Ross has made or contributed 10 more tackles than any other player on defense. He ranks first on the team in quarterback hits, second in tackles for loss, and has proven to be an effective blitzer for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Josh Ross just keeps playing so well, Harbaugh said. I mean all the way out, all the time. Playing with great instincts. The power is there. Even if he covers it up, I think of one game in particular where the guard had the corner on him, came off a deuce block, had him right in his sights and Josh was able to take the hit, duck down and get on the Intercept. The run bled 3 or 4 yards, but he still made the game.

He does great things. I mean, pretty much every linebacker I’ve played since I got here.

Defense added Mike Morris: Josh Ross is currently playing at a very high level. We just have to meet him every time at that moment. Each of the other 10 players who come onto the field must meet that standard.

cheering for brother

Harbaugh was one of millions of Americans who tuned in to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Of course, he cheered for his brother, John Harbaugh, head coach of the Ravens.

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh beamed when asked about the match. He then praised his brother for: keep the baltimore attack on the pitch for a crucial fourth-down conversion by quarterback Lamar Jackson to freeze the game.

Television cameras captured John Harbaugh asking Jackson… if he wanted to go for it, and the clip quickly went viral.

I know he knew this was the right thing to do, Jim Harbaugh said. And I think he got the double buy-in from Lamar. And of course Lamar is just so amazing. Once he got that double buy-in from Lamar, you know, they were prepared and confident and got it. That was all he needed was that double buy-in from Lamar and he knew they were going to get it.

What a match. What an incredible match last night. People say no one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. But nobody circles the wagons like the Baltimore Ravens.

