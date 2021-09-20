Former UND great Travis Zajac announces retirement from pro hockey

No. 1: In his last 20 years of hockey, Zajac played three years as a junior (one in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and two in the British Columbia Hockey League), two years with UND, and 15 professional seasons. team to score once. That came more than 17 years ago in his third and final junior year with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

No. 2: Of the 291 selected players in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, only one has played more NHL games than Zajac Alexander Ovechkin.

Zajac was never the main attraction or big star on his teams, nor did he play a flashy style of play. Perhaps that’s why he was one of the most underrated players, quietly flying under the radar while curating one of the best NHL careers of any player from the UND.

Zajac announced on Monday that he would stop his playing career. He will immediately transfer to a front office job with the New Jersey Devils as an on/off-ice player development consultant who will also work to grow the franchise’s youth hockey initiatives.

After Zajac left UND in 2006 to sign a professional contract with the Devils, then-coach Dave Hakstol summed up Zajac by saying he could count the number of failings on one hand. practices he had during his two seasons in Grand Forks.

That consistency and reliability led to an NHL career that spanned 15 seasons and 1,037 regular-season games. Only three former UND players have matched in more NHL games: James Patrick (1280), Craig Ludwig (1256) and Zach Parise, who is at 1060 and still counting.

All but 13 of Zajac’s regular-season games came in New Jersey, where he served as an alternate captain for seven seasons. The others came this season with the New York Islanders, the last year of an eight-year $46 million contract. Zajac made over $60 million during his NHL career.

How Zajac at UND . ended up

The Winnipeg native was not linked to stardom from the start.

In his first year of NHL Draft eligibility, 2003, he was not even among the 292 selected players.

UND head coach Brad Berry, who was an assistant at the time, happened to run into Zajac. Berry was traveling to Salmon Arm to watch another Silverbacks player when Zajac caught his eye.

Berry asked then-owner of Salmon Arm, Andy Murray, who was recently the head coach at Western Michigan, about Zajac.

Murray told Berry, “This kid is going to be special,” predicting that he would have a long professional hockey career.

“Ultimately, we turned our focus to Travis rather than the other child,” Berry said.

That worked out well. UND landed Zajac and he played college hockey for two seasons. He finished second on the team both years by helping UND to the NCAA Frozen Four twice.

Zajac scored 86 points in 91 games before signing with New Jersey, which selected him as number 20 overall in Zajac’s second draft-eligible year, 2004.

“He was very quiet, but he had a professionalism to him,” said Berry. “He came to the rink and worked extremely hard. He wasn’t a vocal guy, but the other guys saw how deliberate he was in the weight room and on the ice every day. A big part of our game is face-offs, so we’re starting with the puck. He was proud of that.”

UND started tracking face-off statistics in 2003. Zajac still holds single-season school records with 1,151 face-off attempts and 649 face-off wins in 2005-06. It’s not that UND didn’t have other capable centers that season to grab draws. The second-line center was Jonathan Toews.

Berry also recalled Zajac and Drew Stafford’s dominance on the penalty kill that season. Together they scored nine short-handed goals.

“Not only did they kill penalties,” Berry said, “they also got two or three shots against the opposing team every time they went out. They dominated together.”

Long NHL career

After his second season, Zajac signed with the Devils. He played two games in the American Hockey League in the spring of 2006 on an amateur tryout deal. Once his NHL deal got underway, he didn’t spend a day in the minors.

Although Zajac never led the Devils in scoring, he finished eight times in the top four and six times in the top three. Zajac had 203 goals and 552 points. In his draft class, the only players with more points are Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Blake Wheeler and David Krejci.

“Everyone in the NHL appreciates that Travis Zajac’s work ethic and style of play were a reflection of the New Jersey Devils,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald. “His training, discipline and focus radiated on every player who walked into that locker room in his 15-year career.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Devils were unable to credit Zajac for his 1000th career NHL game in front of the fans, so they will recognize him on March 10, 2022, when the Devils play his hometown Winnipeg Jets .

“As a kid playing hockey on the ice rinks in Winnipeg, I dreamed of playing in the NHL. Growing up as the oldest of four boys, it was the perfect hockey environment,” said Zajac, referring to his brothers Darcy (UND), Kelly (Union) and Nolan (Denver). “Thanks to the unwavering support of my parents in our lives, that dream became a reality. Then I got to live that goal from my childhood for 15 years with the Devils.”

Most NHL regular season games for UND players

1280 James Patrick (1983-04)

1,256 Craig Ludwig (1982-99)

1060 Zach Parise (2005–present)

1,037 Travis Zajac (2006-21)

1,009 Dave Christian (1979-94)

988 Murray Barron (1989-04)

963 Ed Belfour (1988-07)

943 Jonathan Toews (2007–present)

915 Troy Murray (1982-1996)

871 Jason Blake (1998-12)