Payas Jain triumphs in Tunis WTT Contender, youth shine





India’s up-and-coming table tennis player Payas Jain is in the shape of his life. After winning the gold medal in the WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia last week, the Delhi-based table tennis player won his second gold medal at the trot when he defeated Belgium’s Tom Closset 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11 -4, 15-13) in the WTT Youth Contender final U-17 category in Tunis. Payas Jain had a poor start to the final but came back strong to take on the Belgian to quickly lead 2-1. However, in the fourth touch-and-go game, his opponent forfeited a few game points to allow the Indian table tennis player to finish in style. Earlier in his semifinal, Payas Jain defeated Preyesh Raj Suresh in straight games of 16-14, 11-8, 11-8. Despite his lead in the first game, the boy from Tamil Nadu was unable to break the trust of Payas Jains and eventually settled for the bronze. Read: WTT Participant: Three Indian Table Tennis Players in Qualifiers, Top Indians in Main Draw Ankur Bhattacharjee, who played a lasting semi-final against Tom Closset, came close. But in the end the Belgian turned out to be a bit better and the Indian table tennis player left the bronze medal. Payas Jain fails to replicate success in U-19 category However, Payas Jain failed to cross the semi-final hurdle, again in the U-19 boys’ category. The Indian landed on the podium and received the bronze medal after beating Louis Laffineur 1-3 (11-9, 10-12, 4-11, 9-11). Payas Jain started well and, after a bit of a struggle in the second, deuced. The Belgian bounced back well and completed the task quickly after taking the second game. In another semi-final, Maharashtra’s Deepit Patel lost 3-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Adrien Rassanfosse, also a Belgian. Adrien became the eventual winner when he defeated his compatriot Tom in the final. Left-handed Preyesh Raj made up for his senior age loss to take the U-15 boys’ title. He defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee in the final 3-1 (11-8, 15-13, 11-13, 11-9). The West Bengal paddler climbed to the podium for the second time and this time won a silver medal. WTT participant U15 boys singles Final Tunis

A consistent Preyesh never showed such a blues as the previous under-17 semi-finals in the under-15 finals.

SURESH RAJ Preyesh IND defeated BHATTACHARJEE Ankur IND 3-1 (11-8,15-13,11-13,11-9)

Another Indian, PB Abhinand of Tamil Nadu, settled for bronze after losing his semifinal 9-11, 12-10, 7-11, 1-11 to Ankur earlier in the day. Also read: In the U-11 boys category, it was another all-Indian show as Vishruth Ramakrishnan claimed the gold medal after taking out local boy Amir Essid. The boy from Tamil Nadu won 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.









