Payas Jain triumphs in Tunis WTT Contender, youth shine

India’s up-and-coming table tennis player Payas Jain is in the shape of his life. After winning the gold medal in the WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia last week, the Delhi-based table tennis player won his second gold medal at the trot when he defeated Belgium’s Tom Closset 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11 -4, 15-13) in the WTT Youth Contender final U-17 category in Tunis.
Payas Jain had a poor start to the final but came back strong to take on the Belgian to quickly lead 2-1. However, in the fourth touch-and-go game, his opponent forfeited a few game points to allow the Indian table tennis player to finish in style.
Earlier in his semifinal, Payas Jain defeated Preyesh Raj Suresh in straight games of 16-14, 11-8, 11-8. Despite his lead in the first game, the boy from Tamil Nadu was unable to break the trust of Payas Jains and eventually settled for the bronze.
Ankur Bhattacharjee, who played a lasting semi-final against Tom Closset, came close. But in the end the Belgian turned out to be a bit better and the Indian table tennis player left the bronze medal.
Payas Jain fails to replicate success in U-19 category
However, Payas Jain failed to cross the semi-final hurdle, again in the U-19 boys’ category. The Indian landed on the podium and received the bronze medal after beating Louis Laffineur 1-3 (11-9, 10-12, 4-11, 9-11).
Payas Jain started well and, after a bit of a struggle in the second, deuced. The Belgian bounced back well and completed the task quickly after taking the second game.
In another semi-final, Maharashtra’s Deepit Patel lost 3-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Adrien Rassanfosse, also a Belgian. Adrien became the eventual winner when he defeated his compatriot Tom in the final.
Left-handed Preyesh Raj made up for his senior age loss to take the U-15 boys’ title. He defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee in the final 3-1 (11-8, 15-13, 11-13, 11-9). The West Bengal paddler climbed to the podium for the second time and this time won a silver medal.
Another Indian, PB Abhinand of Tamil Nadu, settled for bronze after losing his semifinal 9-11, 12-10, 7-11, 1-11 to Ankur earlier in the day.
In the U-11 boys category, it was another all-Indian show as Vishruth Ramakrishnan claimed the gold medal after taking out local boy Amir Essid. The boy from Tamil Nadu won 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.
