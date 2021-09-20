Threat targeting NZ touring cricketers | Redland City Bulletin





Security for Tuesday’s third one-day women’s international between England and New Zealand has been heightened after the emergence of a “threatening email” regarding the tourists. The match, at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicestershire, is expected to go ahead as scheduled with a 1pm start, despite development after the threat was investigated and deemed not credible. ESPNcricinfo reported that a member of the White Ferns management team had been notified of a bomb threat against the team’s hotel. A statement from a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said the first warning had been issued through the England and Wales Cricket Board. “The ECB has received a threatening email regarding NZC. While it did not specifically refer to the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated and deemed not credible,” a New Zealand spokesperson said. “The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and security has been stepped up around them as a precaution.” Neither New Zealand nor England would train on the ground on the eve of the match, leaving the respective teams experiencing minimal logistical disruption. The news follows decisions by both the New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board to cancel tours of Pakistan in recent days. The New Zealand men’s team left Pakistan on Friday morning, the day of their series opener in Rawalpindi, following a “specific and credible threat”. On Monday evening, England announced it would withdraw from a joint men’s and women’s tour to Pakistan next month. The ECB did not identify a specific security threat, but cited “increasing concerns about travel to the region” as the reasons. The Pakistan Cricket Board has already said it is disappointed in England as it pulls out of a journey it deems safe to undertake. Heather Knight’s England led the series of five games against New Zealand 2-0. Australian Associated Press

