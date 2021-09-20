TOM JARRY WINS CHAMPIONSHIP IN JUST TO LEAD MEN’S TENNIS IN ITA EAST REGIONAL





Flushing, NY Senior Tom Jarry (Paris, France / CNED Toulouse / Emmanuel) won singles to lead Le Moyne College’s men’s tennis team in the ITA East Regional Friday through Sunday at the USTA National Tennis Center. The Dolphins recorded 18 wins and only five losses between singles and doubles. Jarry, the sixth seed in the championship, opened the game with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Juan Estevez Hernandez of the University of the District of Columbia in the first round. He then defeated Francisco Gonzalez of Queens College in the second round 6-2, 6-1. In the third round, he was a 6-4, 6-2 winner of St. Thomas Aquinas’ Ludovic Truffelli. In the quarterfinals, he took a 7-5, 6-4 win over Thomas Guy of Southern New Hampshire University. On Sunday morning, he shared the first two sets, 7-6 and 5-7, against eighth-seeded Kareem Rashad before winning the tiebreak 11-9. He captured the championship by splitting the first two sets, 7-5 and 2-6, against South New Hampshire’s Jonathan Berling, the 10th seed, before claiming the tiebreak, 10-5. With the championship, Jarry will advance to the ITA National Championship in Rome, Georgia in four weeks. In doubles with junior Ethan Miller (Swindon, England/Cirencetser Kingshill School)Jarry advanced to the championship game. The duo, the second seed, opened the game with an 8-2 win over Louis Coppi and Guillaume Duhil de Bénazé of Stonehill College in the first round. They then defeated Chestnut Hill College’s Joao Sousa and Joseph Gregory Kvint, 8-5. In the quarterfinals, Jarry and Miller beat Eduard Simo and Maximillian Kendler of St. Thomas Aquinas College 8-2. They then defeated Queens’ Moritz Borges and Lucas Demuth 8-5 in the semifinals. In the championship game, Jarry and Miller were flanked by Berling and Fernando Torres of Southern New Hampshire 9-8 after falling 7-5 in the tiebreak. Le Moyne’s other doubles team from Jared Howard (Malmesbury, South Africa/Homeschooled/ASA College) and James Howard ((Malmesbury, South Africa/Homeschooled/ASA College), who were seeded fifth, advanced to the quarter-finals. In the first round, they defeated Queens’ Omar El Shehawey and Philipp Uhde 8-4. They then defeated Franklin Pierce University’s Nkrumah Patrick and Alejandro Ortiz, 8-4. They fell in the quarterfinals against SNHU’s Torres and Berling, 8-5. In singles, junior Kacper Piekarek (Wroclaw, Poland / Autorskrie Licea Artystyczne Akademickie / Missouri-Kansas City), the 11th seed, won three games to advance to the quarter-finals. In the first round, he defeated Daemen’s Luis Devuyst by consecutive scores of 6-2. He was then a 7-5, 6-1 winner of Uhde of Queens. He took his third win, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6), over Franklin Pierce’s Felipe Carvalho, the third seed. His run ended in the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-0 setback to UDC’s Zicheng Zeng. Junior Felipe Cruz (San Jose, Costa Rica/Blue Valley School/Saint Louis) went 2-1 at the regional. He opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over STAC’s Tony Khamassi, then registered the same score in the second round to beat USciences’ Jakob Kalteis. He fell to SNHU’s Guy in the third round in a tiebreak, 10-3, after they each won a set, 6-3. Jared Howard, who came in as the frontrunner in the region, was upset in the second round. He recorded a 6-2, 7-5 first round victory over Post University’s Anton Anderson. He was then eliminated in a tiebreak, 11-9, by Queens’ Borges after dropping the first set 7-5 and winning the second set 6-3. The Dolphins will be back in action on Saturday 9 October for a double game at Daemen College at 3:00 pm

