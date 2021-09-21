Players not to sign this season

Through Sasha Yodashkin, RotoWire

Everyone knows that finding sleepers and value options is important on draft day, but it’s just as important to avoid busts and overrated players. If you nail a sleeper and get the second round value from your pick from the fifth round, but also get the fifth round value from your selection in the second round, you only break, despite discovering a gem. While certain factors like injuries and puck-luck can’t be controlled, you can still put yourself in the best position to succeed by knowing not only who to target, but who to avoid.

As always, fantasy value is relative, so a player can be a failure in the third round and still be worth it if he somehow slips into seventh. Therefore, some of the names below should be avoided at all costs, while others are just drafted too early for my taste or carry more risk than I’m comfortable with in their design spot.

Whether it’s age, injury, team change or off-ice context, the players below are best avoided at their current Yahoo ADP…

Fleury has found himself in near-ideal situations throughout his career, when he pulled out a star-studded Penguins team and then moved on to the upstart Golden Knights, who top the rankings annually when it comes to quelling odds against. Both teams eventually decided that the money Fleury owed was better spent elsewhere, and his off-season exodus from Vegas landed him in Chicago. The Blackhawks should be better after a busy offseason, but they’ve been struggling defensively for a while, allowing the most or second-most shots on goal in each of the last three seasons. Fleury, 36, still has what it takes to thrive in the right conditions, as evidenced by last year’s excellent regular season ahead of his postseason meltdown against Montreal, but he’s never had to deal with the failings of a poor defensive team. write it down and is unlikely to excel at this at this stage of his career.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury won’t face the same type of defense at Blackhawks, which is a concern for his fantasy value. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Like Fleury, Grubauer thrived under favorable conditions last season, but will likely struggle to replicate that success elsewhere. The German netminder went 30-9-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a 0.922 save for an Avalanche team that won the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best record, prompting the nascent Kraken franchise to offer a hefty contract offer to throw for Grubauer. Seattle should actually be defending pretty well for Grubauer, but goal support (and the wins that come with it) is proving hard to come by given the team’s lack of top skills up front. The Kraken also have top-end backup Chris Driedger who lies in wait when Grubauer stumbles, diminishing Grubauer’s job security.

Tkachuk’s younger brother is lined up alongside star players in the middle of the third round, despite scoring 22 goals and 45 points in his first three NHL seasons. Sure, you’re drafting players for future production and not past performance, but Tkachuk’s goal and point totals have fallen in both subsequent seasons since a 22-goal, 45-point rookie campaign. His plus/minus has also deteriorated from minus-10 to minus-14 to minus-17, as the senators have barely gotten closer to the fight. Even if he puts his unresolved contract situation aside, Tkachuk could have a breakthrough season and still fail to live up to his lofty draft rating.

Kuznetsov’s seventh-round ADP suggests he’s getting a pass for last season’s struggles, though that campaign continued a three-year trend of declining points production, both in raw totals and game-by-game. Since Kuznetsov peaked at 83 points in 79 games in 2017-18, he has since fallen to 72, 52 and most recently 29 points in 76, 63 and 41 games respectively. The 29-year-old Russian is not getting any younger and has been missing out on time for various reasons (both off-ice and on) in recent years, so those who rely on Kuznetsov to be both available and effective is a concern.

Kirill Kaprizov (MIN – ADP 30.0)

More risky, high-reward than overrated, Kaprizov has more downsides than most realize, though his ceiling remains wildly high. Prolonged contract negotiations could force him to miss training camp en route to his second NHL season, and Kaprizov is already in his prime at age 24, unlike a teenager whose 51-point rookie season could lead more than 55 games to growth pain-related regression. Minnesota is still missing a top center to set up Kaprizov, and the divisions will realign to normal, marking the end of beating the Ducks, Sharks, Coyotes and Kings for more than half the schedule.

Dougie Hamilton (NJD – ADP 41.5)

Quick, who was the Devils’ top scorer last season? Hamilton tracked the money from Carolina to New Jersey in the off-season, so he will now be sharing the ice with the likes of Pavel Zacha (the answer to my question with 17 goals and 35 points) and Jack Hughes instead of point-per-game producers Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. He already had all the power play time he could handle in Carolina, so it’s hard to see Hamilton doing anything but stepping back from last year’s 0.76 point per game rate. That percentage put Jeff Petry in eighth place among all defenders, and Petry had 12 goals ahead of Hamilton’s 10, but Hamilton is drafted as the fifth blueliner off the board, while Petry is 23rd among defenders nearly seven laps later. It doesn’t take a museum buff to see that Hamilton will have a hard time justifying his high design day rating.

Aaron Ekblad (FLA – ADP 49.2)

Ekblad was putting together a career season in his seventh Panthers campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists in 35 games before breaking his leg in March. That production was nice, but probably unsustainable, as Ekblad has never scored more than 41 points and benefited from a career-high firing rate of 10.9 last season (his career average is 6.9). While he should start the season healthy, Ekblad may need some time to get back to pre-injury form, but he is taken off the board late in the fifth round as eighth defender.

Others to avoid

Darcy Kuemper (COL – ADP 22.0)

Kuemper found himself in a great situation with Colorado, but he’s going horribly high for someone who has only played more than 31 games once in nine seasons and appeared in less than half of his team’s games last year due to injuries.

Alex Pietrangelo (VGK – ADP 48.8)

There’s nothing wrong with Pietrangelo as a player, but the ADP in the fifth round is a bit steep, as he only produced 23 points in 41 games in his first season with Vegas, while relinquishing top-unit powerplay duties to Shea Theodore. Theodore is the better value proposition almost three laps later.

Jack Eichel (BUF – ADP 81.6)

Eichel may still need major neck surgery and probably won’t be traded until he shows he’s healthy and productive which won’t be easy on the humble Sabers. Let Eichel be someone else’s problem unless you want to say goodbye to your IR lock for an extended period of time.

Jamie Benn (DAL – ADP 132.2)

Benn’s 30 goals and 74 points in 121 games over the past two seasons aren’t much better than what you can find on the waiver, and he’s going the wrong way at age 32 as the youngsters of Dallas mature and give him the depth in pushing chart. Taking a kite on a sleeper at this stage of the design makes more sense than hoping Benn turns the clock back five years.

Evander Kane (SJ – ADP 135.2)

Kane has had an interesting season to say the least as his estranged wife accused him of betting on matches and other Sharks reportedly want him off the team. Even if he avoids a suspension for the gambling charge, you’d better pass him on.