Hansen Earns Pac-12 Weekly Awards





EUGENE, Or. Powered by her weekend appearance on the Ducks’ recent road trip, middle blocker Abby Hansen is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. The Phoenix, Arizona native was a force at the net, averaging 1.80 blocks per set and helping the UO defense hold the opposition to a collective success rate of 0.137. Oregon is also steady at number 13 in this week’s AVCA top-25 poll. The Ducks open Pac-12 play with a midweek home game against Oregon State. The first service is scheduled for 7 p.m. (PT) at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Hansen posted at least four blocks in each of the Ducks’ three games in Washington, DC, including a season-high eight blocks against American. Oregon kept the Eagles at a season-low -.060 efficiency. She added a season-high 10 kills to go along with six blocks in the team’s five-set win over Harvard. Hansen is currently second in the Pac-12 and 15e in the NCAA at 1.48 blocks per set. With Monday’s announcement, she earns the first Pac-12 weekly award of her career. She is the third Duck to be honored this season with Brooke Nuneviller and Georgia Murphy earning offensive and defensive praise in its September 6 release. During last weekend’s three-match road swing, Oregon began the journey with a win over Howard (September 16) and took victories the next day against Harvard and American. Along with Hansen’s efforts, Gloria Mutiric was the Ducks’ standout offensive performer. She posted 3.27 kills per set combined with a .464 hit percentage, and had 19 kills in her career against Harvard. After their home game on Wednesday, the Ducks travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play against Arizona State on Sunday at noon. For more news and information about UO Volleyball, follow @OregonVB on Instagram and Twitter, and @OregonVolleyball on Facebook.

