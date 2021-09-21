Pakistan vs England 2021 – Ramiz Raja rages on cricket’s ‘Western Bloc’ after England are back out of tour

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, has hit the ‘western bloc’ of cricket as he has to deal with the second cancellation of a home series in a matter of days. England’s decision to cancel their men’s and women’s team trips to Pakistan leaves Pakistan’s busiest home season in many years shattered. In a video message from the PCB, Ramiz said that while the decision was disappointing, it was expected, and he drew in response an optimistic message of self-reliance and regeneration.

The PCB is eager for the ECB’s decision, officials say they feel betrayed. Since the pandemic began, Pakistan has toured England twice, as well as New Zealand and the West Indies, only to see England cite general Covid bubble fatigue as a reason to pull out of the tour.

“I am deeply disappointed in England’s withdrawal, but it was to be expected as this Western bloc is unfortunately uniting and trying to support each other,” Ramiz said. “So you can make any decision based on security threat and perception. There was a sense of anger because New Zealand got away first without sharing information about the threat they were facing.

“Now this [England] was expected but this is a lesson for us as we go out of our way to accommodate and spoil these parties when they visit. And when we go there, we undergo strict quarantines and tolerate their admonitions, but there is a lesson in this. That is, from now on we will only go as far as is in our best interest.

“Our interest is that cricket doesn’t stop in our country and if the cricket club doesn’t take care of each other there’s no point. New Zealand, then England, now we have a West Indies series that can be hit too, and Australia already reconsidering. This – England, Australia, New Zealand – is all one block. Who can we complain to? We thought they were ours, but they didn’t accept us as theirs.”

While it’s too early to begin calculating the financial impact of these two tours not taking place, or possibly other hits taken in the season, some within the board believe the losses could range from USD$15 to USD$15. $25 million. There are talks of replacements to fill the gap – Zimbabwe, a second-rate Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have offered – but there are logistical problems. Instead, Ramiz said the lesson Pakistan needed to learn from this was to strengthen from within so that teams wouldn’t even think about pulling out.

“We need to improve and expand our cricket economy so that these countries remain interested in playing against us,” he said. “That is also in our interest, so that our players are paid better and we are more respected. They come to the PSL where they don’t get scared or tired, but together they have a different mentality towards Pakistan.”

While not providing details, Ramiz said Pakistan had begun formal communications with New Zealand seeking compensation for losses related to the tour’s cancellation. And just like a few days ago, he once again called on his team to take the frustration out of their players and fans on the pitch when they finally play at the T20 World Cup.

The team’s preparations are all but wiped out. Pakistan had 12 T20Is scheduled in the lead up to the tournament, but a rainy run in the Caribbean and these cancellations now mean they will enter the tournament after completing a single T20I of that schedule. The only cricket their players will now have is the National T20 Cup, which starts on September 23.

“We are now going to the World Cup and where we had one team in our goal – our neighbours [India], they are now adding two more teams – New Zealand and England. So grab the strength and develop a mindset that we’re not going to lose because you didn’t do good for us with us and we’ll avenge that in the ground.”