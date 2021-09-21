In-State Showdown Features Handful of Alabama Football Goals

Alabama football has held its 14-player recruiting class of 2022 for over a month now, or since defensive defender Jake Pope promised in August, but what unfolded Friday night in nearby Alabaster should give Crimson Tide fans some things to look forward to. to watch.

When Hewitt-Trussville visited Thompson High a few nights ago, it was not only a 7A Region 3 game between two AHSAA powerhouses, but also a showcase and collection of prep prospects chased across Alabama to play football at the next level. .

First, Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson’s linebacker and top-rated stake for the Crimson Tide for 2022, was disruptive and pretty much every other description you’d expect from one of the nation’s top high school players.

SI All-American was there to check out Alexander, among other prospects, and here’s what the recruiting experts had to say about the Alabama pledge taking the top spot nationally:

Jeremiah Alexander – “If there was an MVP award for the game, it would go to Crimson Tide’s linebacker commitment, who was all over the field for Thompson. Alexander had several tackles, including a few for loss, but really changed the game against the pass Alexander forced two overs (one on downs), including tipping a pass that would be intercepted and sent back for a touchdown. He nearly registered a safety on his four-sack night.’

However, there is another name to keep an eye on from Thompson and that is Peter Woods, one of the top junior prospects in the country. Woods has been in touch with Crimson Tide coaches for some time and he has visited the campus several times since the spring.

And SIAA was impressed with the Thompson High defender who decided to wear Clemson themed gloves for the rivalry in the region.

Peter Woods – “The elite junior recruit hears from the best in the country, and Clemson had multiple assistants on hand to check on him. Sporting Clemson gloves he did not disappoint, pairing with Alexander on multiple pockets and making several stops against the run of Woods’ short range speed relative to his size (listed at 6’4″, 240 pounds) is head turning in its own right, and the power and engine are there too, part of the reason Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and everyone else recruits him hard.”

In keeping with the trend of Thompson players, and in keeping with the class of 2023, defending defender Tony Mitchell is one of the best players in the country at his position. And when SIAA releases its SI99, its annual player ranking of the top 99 prospects, for next year’s class, Mitchell will be ranked among the top-rated prospects regardless of position.

Here’s what SIAA personnel saw in the Alabama target:

Tony Mitchell – “Another elite junior on the full Thompson roster, Mitchell worked on safety and wasn’t very challenged on the field, thanks in large part to the great group the Warriors play up front. But in run support he made an impression, it alley with a big punch to the opponent’s QB to force a fumble and create a turnover. Mitchell also looked noticeably taller and more stuffed on his impressive 1.80m tall frame. No wonder it’s programs such as Georgia, where he visited Alabama, Clemson, Florida and others this weekend, who are still participating in Tennessee’s one-time commitment.”

Now turning to the Hewitt-Trussville sidelines, offensive lineman Riley Quick, brother of current Crimson Tide player Pierce Quick, was also a standout performer. The point, however, is that the youngster Quick is determined to play baseball in Alabama, despite having plenty of potential to be pursued and being offered a football scholarship by high-profile programs like the Crimson Tide and others.

Interestingly, on Friday night, Quick performed well enough for the SIAA staff to make comparisons to his older brother as a prospect down the offensive line.

Riley Quick – “The younger brother of Alabama’s offensive lineman, Pierce Quick, Riley could give him a run for his money as a football forward. Like big brother, he plays on both sides of the ball and flashed as both a blocker and a powerful defensive lineman on a strong 6’6″ frame. Unlike big brother, Quick is also an elite baseball player, expected to throw a fastball over 90 miles per hour in college. While the advantage, especially if he were to switch from baseball, is easy to project into football, the senior has already made up his mind. He will play baseball in Alabama unless the MLB draw is too much to pass up.”

Currently, and as previously mentioned, Alabama Football has a 2022 recruiting class of 14 player commitments. But as the season progresses, there are quite a few seniors who have weekend visits scheduled for some of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming home games.