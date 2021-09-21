This week in K-State Sports: Tennis kicks off season as volleyball, soccer, and soccer kick off Big 12 play

Football:

The soccer team (5-4-0) records another impressive victory over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-5-1).

Led by junior striker Marisa Weichel, K-State was able to make 15 shots in the first 20 minutes of the game, with the first goal of the game coming from Weichel’s foot.

Sophomore Porter List scored her first-ever collegiate goal of the game, helping to secure the Wildcat’s 2-0 win.

The Wildcats look set to build on Sunday’s win as the Big 12 conference begins. K-State will face Texas on Thursday, September 23, followed by Texas Tech on Sunday, September 26.

“There are a lot of positives,” head coach Mike Dibbini told K-State Sports after Sunday’s win. “I think the biggest positive for us right now is going into conference play with a winning record. We showed a lot of character through non-conferences, a lot of road races, a lot of road wins, and finally winning at home. We have a lot of work to do, but I think for the most part I see a lot of positive things.”

K-State’s game against the Texas Longhorns is a 7 p.m. home game at Buser Family Park. The match will be broadcast by the Big 12 Network on ESPN+.

The team then travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders next Sunday at 1:00 PM, broadcasting from the Big 12 Network on ESPN+.

Golf:

While the men’s golf team is taking a break this week, the women’s golfers will continue their home opening tournament on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The Wildcats will host the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, led in battle by junior Haley Vargas and freshman standout Remington Isaac.

Vargas finished with her best individual round (67), best 36-hole score (141) and tied her best 54-hole score (216) last week at the Sam Golden Invitational.

Isaac opened her season with a 1-over par 217 – good for a tie for 37th place. Her impressive third round lifted her score and finished 3-under par 69 in the last 18 holes.

“The team and the players with the best mentality will be at the top of the standings on Tuesday,” head coach Kristi Knight told K-State Athletics.

The Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational is free and open to the public. Live scoring can be found at golfstat.com.

Tennis:

The women’s tennis team opens its season this weekend at the Ole Miss Invite in Oxford, Mississippi.

K-State has six recurring letter winners, including senior All-Big 12 rosters Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares.

Job took the Big 12 honors in singles and doubles last season, while Linares earned recognition for her work in doubles competition.

The team finished the 2020 season with a 7-12 record, finishing 2-7 in Big 12 play.

The time for the tournament has not yet been announced, but will take place throughout the weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

Volley-ball:

The volleyball team hopes to continue its success as the team sits on an eight-game win.

Sophomore Aliyah Carter carded her sixth double-double of the year with 15 kills and 13 digs as the Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play in Omaha, Nebraska, last weekend.

“I think we did what we had to do in the preseason,” head coach Suzie Fritz told K-State Athletics. “We had chances to win every game we played in, we would have loved to have had one or two more, frankly. I think we did what we had to do to position ourselves to be ready and prepared for Big 12- game.”

The team also gets great production from red shirt junior Holly Bonde, junior Sydney Bolding and senior Haley Warner.

Warner is just behind Carter with 12 kills, while Bolding and Bonde have seven and six kills respectively. Bolding also has two aces on the year.

The volleyball team opens this weekend at 4 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at home Big 12 conference game against Baylor.

Both games will be available on the Big 12 Network on ESPN+, with radio broadcasts provided by News Radio KMAN.

American football:

Now ranked as the 25th best team in college football, the 3-0 Wildcats are led by sophomore quarterback Will Howard as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face the 3-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys to open the Big 12 .

Howard, who came in for an injured Skylar Thompson, had a career day against Nevada last Saturday, throwing 123 yards and 1 touchdown and carrying the ball 56 yards and two scores to the ground.

Howard wasn’t alone, as running backs Deuce Vaughn and Joe Ervin also found the end zone.

Vaughn, who finished the day with 127 rushing yards and a score, has now rushed more than 100 yards in his past five games as a Wildcat — fifth all-time in school history in the fastest number of games to reach 1,000 career rushing yards .

Ervin also had his share of the workload, carrying the ball 11 times for 82 yards and a score.

Defensively, K-State looks as dominant as ever, with Daniel Green, Cody Fletcher and Russ Yeast playing big roles in the first three wins of the season.

Head coach Chris Klieman looks set to start 4-0 at K-State for the first time in his career, facing Mike Gundy in Stillwater this Saturday.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium, broadcasting from the Big 12 Network on ESPN+ and the K-State Sports Network.