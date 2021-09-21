No. 6 UNC field hockey beats Miami (Ohio) 7-2 in exchange for Chapel Hill

There is no place like home.

The 6th North Carolina hockey team played their first home game of the season against Miami, Ohio, on Sunday, winning the game 7-2.

It’s certainly great to be home again, said head coach Karen Shelton.

She couldn’t have been more right. The Tar Heels opened their season for the first time since 2015 on a six-game road trip, but unlike that stretch when the team went 5-1, UNC could only muster a 3-3 record this time around.

This was definitely unusual for the reigning champions, as the last time the team lost three games in an entire season was in 2017.

Despite their record, the Tar Heels were delighted to finally have their fans behind them at Karen Shelton Stadium.

It was loud, it was exciting, we also had a huge turnout, said senior striker Erin Matson. “It really gave us energy to know that everyone was coming to see us and I’m glad we put on a show for them.

Matson said how exciting it was for freshmen to play a moment at their debut home game that she knows they’ve thought of many times.

Many of the young players contributed to the victory. They include freshman goalkeeper Abigail Taylor, who was solid in the net; freshman midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars, who assisted on a goal, and sophomore midfielder Kiersten Thomassey, who scored her first goal as Tar Heel.

But amid the welcoming atmosphere, there was still a strong sense of focus on their minds.

Our main goal was to go a step beyond how we played against Drexel, Matson said. We thought we were playing a little slow, it wasn’t exactly Carolina hockey. Although the score was good, we thought we could have played better and raised our level a bit.

UNC definitely played Carolina hockey by being aggressive on both defense and offense Sunday. Miami had only four shots on target throughout the game, while the Tar Heels had 22.

When we got into the game, we had so much to give, senior striker Hannah Griggs said. Our biggest push was defending our home. We defended from the front, worked to push that up, and we didn’t want to let them through.

In terms of scoring, the Tar Heels found success through what Shelton describes as two-touch passes.

You receive it and you pass it on, Shelton said. We’ve done that really well, and one of the ways to make two-touch passes easier is movement off the ball. I think we’ve been really good off the ball with support runs and being available and free.

While Shelton was pleased with Tar Heels’ performance, she recognized that the teams needed growth and improvement.

Weren’t there yet, Shelton said. We know we can play at a high level, and I don’t think we played that well. I was happy with the step we took (against Miami), but I wasn’t satisfied. We know we still have a long way to go.

UNC expects to have more success in the future as the team record is also a reflection of the competition. The Tar Heels opened their season with three top teams in the country, including the national No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Iowa and No. 13 Princeton.

While the slate won’t get any easier, the Tar Heels are hoping the early testing will push them through most of the ACC competition.

We don’t have an easy team on our schedule, we can only do it game by game,” said Shelton. “As long as we can learn, get better, stay positive, stay together and work hard, good things will happen.

@DTHSports | [email protected]