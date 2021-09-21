Raducanu reveals her ultimate Grand Slam dream in Chinese interview





Emma Raducanu has admitted she has a dream of winning Wimbledon after her stunning US Open triumph took her to a global superstar. The 18-year-old British star stunned the tennis world as she made it through qualifying and won ten matches to claim her first Grand Slam title, in just her second major tournament. After reaching the fourth round in her debut appearance at Wimbledon this year, Raducanu has already been named as one of the favorites to win the title at the All England Club next summer. Now she has told China Daily that she hasn’t set herself too many ambitious goals after her US Open miracle, but she admits a win at Wimbledon would be at the top of her goal list. Emma Raducanu won the US Open at the age of 18 and is a remarkable athlete who also happens to be fluent in Chinese, thanks to her mother who is from Shenyang. Watch the China Daily’s exclusive interview with Raducanu to see the young stars’ plans for her future career. pic.twitter.com/Lt6rqQa8tZ — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) September 20, 2021 “I haven’t given myself, ‘I’m going to win so many Grand Slams’. I think that’s very ambitious,” she said. “I didn’t expect to win this one, but one of my goals was to win one. “If I had to pick one, Wimbledon would probably be my choice. Just because it’s such a prestigious event at home, and with all the support from home I would think it’s very special.” Raducanu spoke in Chinese during part of the interview with China Daily and her appeal to fans in that country will certainly be huge as her mother is from the country. “I can’t wait to come and play in China next year,” added Raducanu, who spoke about her love of table tennis in the captivating interview. “I want to thank you for all the support. My mother is from northeast China. I often go there to see relatives, such as my grandmother.” Raducnu’s appeal in China is sure to increase her commercial value for sponsors in that part of the world, with marketing experts suggesting the Briton will increase her fortune with some high-profile deals as she looks to build on her US Open win. < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>

