Andy Dalton will continue to start QB if healthy, knee injury still under evaluation





Nagy confirmed on Monday that Dalton did not have a torn ACL. If Dalton is unable to play, first-round debutant Justin Fields would make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Bears visit the Browns in Cleveland. The former Ohio State star replaced Dalton against the Bengals, completing 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards with one interception and a score of 27.7. He also rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries. “What we need to do is we need to be prepared when we know exactly what’s going on with Andy and understand, ‘Okay, can he go? Can’t he go?’” Nagy said. “Work through all those things because to us you have a guy who has been playing in the league as a quarterback for a long time and you have a guy who has never had an NFL start. So we’re going to have to work because of that, we’ll do that. That gives us time tonight to do that, and that’s what we will do.” Nagy said he was not limited in what he could play when Fields replaced Dalton against the Bengals. “As a play-caller, you try to go to some things that you know knows where the bones are buried in the piece,” Nagy said. “You want to be able to help him that way. But at the same time, your job as a backup is to make sure you know the whole phone book inside out, what he did and he does. “I know that Coach Flip (John DeFilippo) did a phenomenal job working with him and preparing him. And so the whole playsheet, the call-up form, was open.” Fields’ inexperience was evident late in the game when he was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Fields saw fast receiver Marquise Goodwin break open on an intersecting route, but didn’t realize Wilson had backed off the line to get cover. “The rusher did well by rushing and then dropping,” Nagy said. “The corner that is over [Goodwin] is in a trail technique against a guy who runs pretty fast. Justin worked on his progression. “[It is] another chance for him to just learn. He knew right after the ball came out. He felt it. But they did well defensively. The boy made a good game by jumping back and making the interception. These are different looks he’s going to get and we just want to prepare him as best we can to understand how that goes.” Such growing pains are typical of all beginning quarterbacks transitioning from college to the NFL. “We have to make that very normal to understand that if he is indeed the starter and the man, it will be something,” said Nagy. But how can we help him with that? “When the ball gets snapped, we have to do everything we can to help him understand the game inside and out. And that shows with what we’ve done in OTAs and training camp so he can play fast. The last thing we want is for him to play slow and then react to the defense.”

