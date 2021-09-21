Lack of continuity a problem for talented defence

The biggest surprise of the first two games for the Washington Football Team was the lack of consistency for the star-studded defense. In the 2021 season, Washington was expected to rely on its defense receiving national attention.

So far, the defense has not lived up to that bill. They played well enough to beat the Chargers in Week 1. They forced two turns and gave the attack multiple chances to clear the game.

However, they could never get the crucial stop against the Chargers in the fourth quarter to give their attack one last chance. The Chargers were 14-for-19 trailing third in Week 1. The Washington defense just has too much talent to be that bad on trailing third.

Against the Giants, their poor performance was surprising and downright unforgivable. They gave up 29 runs, nearly 400 yards, and the Giants averaged six yards per game. Not good. Especially against a team that had an extremely exhausted offensive line.

With Nick Gates (leg) and Shane Lemieux (knee) injured, the New York Giants have perilously few options to add O-Line depth. https://t.co/n97Qsz4HK2 — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) September 20, 2021

While Washington forced New York to five field goals, playing the typical “bend, don’t break” defense shouldn’t happen against the Giants.

That’s a game the Washington Football Team should dominate. And they didn’t, forcing the offense to make big game after big game. That formula, especially with Taylor Heinicke at QB, probably isn’t conducive to consistent success.

To the naked eye, it’s quite baffling why the Washington Football Team struggles so much with the defense. But the main reason is pretty obvious. Washington added several new pieces to its secondary.

There is an obvious lack of chemistry with that unit. During the first two games, they don’t seem to line up. Because no matter how dominant Washington’s defenses may be, it doesn’t matter if the backend is bad.

Here’s more about why the lack of continuity in the secondary cripples the defense and how this game tells the story.

A few of you asked what happened on the missed TD to Slayton. Giants had a perfect call for Washington coverage. Washington plays quarter, quarter, half, Giants call Mills/Pin. Slot breaks within more than 10 meters forcing security to confirm, leave post open. pic.twitter.com/Lw5ETXpZpq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2021

Lack of continuity is a problem for the secondary Washington Football Team

Before we dive into the bloated coverage on Thursday night, let’s talk about the novelty the Washington Secondary has. So far in 2021, the Washington Football Team players with the most snaps in the secondary are: William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Landon Collins, Kam Curl and Bobby McCain.

Only three of those players are transfers from the 2020 defense. Fuller has moved back to the nickel after one of the best seasons of his career on the outside. Although he has experience at Nickel, there still seems to be an adjustment phase for the former third round pick.

Oh, and Washington relies heavily on a rookie corner, Benjamin St-Juste. He has just over 66% of the defensive snaps. He improved against the Giants, but St-Juste will definitely have growing pains in his rookie year.

While Washington’s secondary soccer team may be more talented, the lack of consistency is obvious. And in a league with as many good receivers as the NFL, bad results tend to happen with poor consistency.

Now let’s dive into the game. Many of you know it. It’s the piece that almost threw a dagger into the hearts of Washington fans; the inflated reporting of Darius Slayton’s fourth quarter decline.

As Mark Bullock says, Washington plays Cover-6. Half of the field is in Cover 4 and the other half in Cover 2.

The Giants are lined up in a 2×2 set. As Bullock says again, they call a play that is a textbook Cover 6 beater. It makes the deep security on the quarters side choose either the mail route or the deep cross. The one he doesn’t pick stays in one-on-one coverage.

Landon Collins, the deep security in this piece, chooses the deep cross as he crashes to take that receiver away. William Jackson III plays with outside leverage and clearly expects over-the-top safety assistance.

However, due to poor communication, he doesn’t realize he’s not getting additional help before it’s too late. Fortunately for Washington, Slayton drops the pass.

This particular game requires Jackson to keep running with the deep post. There will be no additional routes to its border side. However, he expects Collins to stay over the top rather than crash.

The fault of this game lies partly with Landon Collins and partly with William Jackson III. And above all, it’s a sign of a secondary who has yet to get used to playing with each other. As the season progresses, Washington should smooth out these kinds of mistakes slowly.

A glass half-empty approach would be that Washington won a football game where their strength played badly.

The defense is far too talented to be as bad as Thursday night over a 17-game season. And their fatal flaw, inexperience with each other, is fixable. However, with a hard slate of quarterbacks approaching, that problem will need to be resolved soon.