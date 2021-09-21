Sports
Transfer from Nebraska, Sydney Reynolds brings maturity, experience to Mitchell tennis
Reynolds, a transfer from Norfolk, Nebraska, joined the Kernels last summer heading into her senior year and has quickly become an integral part of the Kernel program.
She was the Flight No. 1 singles player at Norfolk High School as a junior, but on Mitchell’s roster that is in the mix for a state championship, she plays No. 5 singles.
Despite Reynolds’ change in flights, her experience with her new team was nothing but ideal.
This program is much more competitive, Reynolds said. In Nebraska, my season was in the spring. When you come here you never stop playing and it was good because I was ready to go into the season. In Nebraska, our team wasn’t as motivated, so coming here was more fun because we worked so much harder and had more success.
Reynolds spent her first three years of high school in Norfolk and was once nervous about switching schools for her senior year.
It worried me, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be, Reynolds said. The girls are all so nice and the coach helped a lot too.
Mitchell’s Sydney Reynolds takes part in number 5 singles action during a dual against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday, September 18, 20201, at Hitchcock Park. (Burning Hull/Mitchell Republic)
Mitchell head coach Pat Moller said Reynolds had been on the team’s radar when news began to surface that the Reynolds family might be moving to Mitchell. Reynolds’ father is a surgeon who now works in Mitchell, and when Moller found out that Reynolds was attending the summer tennis camps, he did everything he could to help her on and off the court.
Reynolds said Moller took her to high school before the first day of school to show her where each of her classes would be. On the field, she said that Moller gave her many strategies to use in a match.
The coach gave me a lot of strategies that I didn’t know before, so they helped me improve and take out opponents, Reynolds said.
Moller said Reynolds came to Mitchell with so much experience and maturity that she’s just a smooth, intelligent tennis player.
Sydney is just a very consistent player, Moller said. She doesn’t make many mistakes. She came from Norfolk where she was number 1 and she is now number 5. You can see her maturity on the pitch. She plays against many girls who in many cases may not be as old as her.
Reynolds has a singles record of 17-4 so far this season, winning her last five games. She says she gets better every workout because of the talent she’s surrounded by.
I think when I play a real game I can relax a little bit, said Reynolds. When I play in practice, it’s so much harder. It just makes me better prepared for my matches.
Reynolds is also successful in number 2 doubles, along with Amber Moller. They have a 16-3 record so far this season. Moller said Reynolds’ maturity is the driving force in her game and has even rubbed off on other players.
Her maturity on the field is something that earns her a lot of wins, Moller said. Her decision making and her overall experience helps everyone. Her maturity is something our whole team has kind of gathered around.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/sports/tennis/7202932-Transferring-from-Nebraska-Sydney-Reynolds-brings-maturity-experience-to-Mitchell-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]