Transfer from Nebraska, Sydney Reynolds brings maturity, experience to Mitchell tennis

Reynolds, a transfer from Norfolk, Nebraska, joined the Kernels last summer heading into her senior year and has quickly become an integral part of the Kernel program.

She was the Flight No. 1 singles player at Norfolk High School as a junior, but on Mitchell’s roster that is in the mix for a state championship, she plays No. 5 singles.

Despite Reynolds’ change in flights, her experience with her new team was nothing but ideal.

This program is much more competitive, Reynolds said. In Nebraska, my season was in the spring. When you come here you never stop playing and it was good because I was ready to go into the season. In Nebraska, our team wasn’t as motivated, so coming here was more fun because we worked so much harder and had more success.

Reynolds spent her first three years of high school in Norfolk and was once nervous about switching schools for her senior year.

It worried me, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be, Reynolds said. The girls are all so nice and the coach helped a lot too.

Mitchell’s Sydney Reynolds takes part in number 5 singles action during a dual against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday, September 18, 20201, at Hitchcock Park. (Burning Hull/Mitchell Republic)

Mitchell head coach Pat Moller said Reynolds had been on the team’s radar when news began to surface that the Reynolds family might be moving to Mitchell. Reynolds’ father is a surgeon who now works in Mitchell, and when Moller found out that Reynolds was attending the summer tennis camps, he did everything he could to help her on and off the court.

Reynolds said Moller took her to high school before the first day of school to show her where each of her classes would be. On the field, she said that Moller gave her many strategies to use in a match.

The coach gave me a lot of strategies that I didn’t know before, so they helped me improve and take out opponents, Reynolds said.

Moller said Reynolds came to Mitchell with so much experience and maturity that she’s just a smooth, intelligent tennis player.

Sydney is just a very consistent player, Moller said. She doesn’t make many mistakes. She came from Norfolk where she was number 1 and she is now number 5. You can see her maturity on the pitch. She plays against many girls who in many cases may not be as old as her.

Reynolds has a singles record of 17-4 so far this season, winning her last five games. She says she gets better every workout because of the talent she’s surrounded by.

I think when I play a real game I can relax a little bit, said Reynolds. When I play in practice, it’s so much harder. It just makes me better prepared for my matches.

Reynolds is also successful in number 2 doubles, along with Amber Moller. They have a 16-3 record so far this season. Moller said Reynolds’ maturity is the driving force in her game and has even rubbed off on other players.

Her maturity on the field is something that earns her a lot of wins, Moller said. Her decision making and her overall experience helps everyone. Her maturity is something our whole team has kind of gathered around.