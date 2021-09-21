Sports
Field Hockey Longmeadow Hosts Annual Jack Jonah Game, Beats West Springfield, 7-0 (Photos)
LONGMEADOW The Longmeadow and West Springfield hockey teams gathered in a circle for Monday’s game, with all players and coaches wearing homemade tie-dye t-shirts.
It was the Jack Jonah Game, played in honor of the 19-year-old West Mass resident. who died in 2016 after an accidental heroin overdose.
His father, Kirk, stood in the center of the circle, sharing his family story and that of others affected by drug abuse.
Thank you so much for wearing tie-dye, he said. My son Jack loved tie-dye. He always made me tie-dye socks and shirts, so the base color is tie-dye.
The Jack Jonah Foundation was formed after Kirk realized his son was sending him messages from above as he struggled to sleep.
I had a hard time sleeping and this may sound interesting, but a friend said to me: That’s God and (Jack) is trying to communicate with you, let them in, open the door. I said okay.
I was flooded with stuff. Dad, you need to interview recovering addicts. Dad, you need to change your speech. Dad, you have to make it more uplifting, you have to be able to tell my story, but shorten it to tell stories of those who are clean and what their journey has been, Kirk recalled.
I just got flooded.
When he arrived on the field Monday, Kirk brought bracelets for the teams and coaches, books and movies. The movie, Jack Jonah, stars Dean Cain in the lead role and was released in 2019.
Not only did the charity make sure the teams were on the field together on Monday, but also made the t-shirts beforehand. After practice on Friday, Longmeadow had a team dinner and created the shirts together. They wore them to school Monday before the game.
It means a lot because they took the time to make them, Kirk Jonah said. What it means to me is that they think about it. They think of a young man who died of a heroin overdose. They probably think of a friend they knew or someone they knew, so it prompts them to think about it.
When it came time to think about the match, Longmeadow was up to the task as well, beating the Terriers 7-0.
Longmeadow dominated possession after possession, getting many shots at West Side goalkeeper, Delianna Casiano, who made 12 saves.
Ellie Silva started scoring for Longmeadow just minutes after the game started and found 20 seconds later for second goalscorer Riley Harrington.
Harrington, who came third in the game at Western Mass. scoring, finished the game with two goals and two assists, taking her to nine of every six games in the season.
Unlike last year, I think I’m taking on a different role and I like that,” Harrington said. I like being able to distribute the ball and pass and work with my teammates more than just finishing.
Harrington’s first assist went to freshman Riley Hornyak which ended with two goals in the game.
The result on the scoreboard was exactly what Longmeadow wanted, but what happened before the game is what they will remember.
This was Longmeadow’s second year hosting the Jack Jonah Foundation, first in 2019. Lancers coach Ann Simons recognizes the importance of teaching her athletes life lessons during the season.
Giving back is who we are, Simons said. We have a fundraiser through Snap Raise and were very lucky, we make a lot of money from the fundraiser, but we give back. We give back to Alzheimer’s, Play for the Cure, the Jack Jonah Foundation, Toys for Tots, and I love that the kids are learning a lifelong lesson of always giving back to society. That’s how we are.
The Alzheimer’s game is in honor of Simon’s father and is entering its fourth year. The Play for the Cure game in October will honor two women who give back to the foundation, one is the director and the other has a support group.
