England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand security fears : The Tribune





London England have withdrawn both the men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand canceled their tour of the country due to security concerns. New Delhi India starts home season with series in New Zealand New Zealand will return to the subcontinent in November to play three T20Is and two Tests in India, two months after they canceled their tour of Pakistan due to security concerns. The series against NZ will kick off India’s 2021-22 home season, which includes four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is. New Delhi HC seeks support from Center on Manika’s plea against TTFI The Delhi Supreme Court today sought the Centre’s position on a petition filed by Manika Batra, who was left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Table Tennis Championships. selected. Paris Replacement Messi angry; Icardi gets late winner Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry when he was sent off in the 75th minute on his home debut for Paris SG. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored late as PSG scored a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league. In the Spanish League, Real Madrid defeated Valencia 2-1. agencies New Delhi Ranji match fees increased to Rs 2.4 lakh The BCCI announced today that domestic cricketers affected by the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season will receive an additional 50 percent match money to compensate for the disruption and have also increased their compensation for the upcoming season. Many Indian cricketers struggled financially after the Ranji trophy was not held last year for the first time in history due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The daily fee for top Ranji cricket players, who have played more than 40 matches, has also been nearly doubled to Rs 60,000 which will ensure such players earn Rs 2.40 lakh per first-class match. PTIA

