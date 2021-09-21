Sports
Kenneth Walker a Heisman sleeper of Michigan State football
Michigan State football junior running back Kenneth Walker III has made a name for itself.
And the better off college football take note.
Walker’s Heisman Trophy odds are up to 40-1 after three games (for every $1 bet you would win $40 if he wins). The Wake Forest has transported 172 yards on 27 carries (6.4 yards per carry) in the Spartans’ thrilling 38-17 upset in Miami on Saturday.
CHRIS SOLARI:Kenneth Walker III is a bigger part of Michigan State’s success than you think
EYES DON’T LIE:Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Team Is Real
BIG TEN WINNERS AND LOSERS:Mel Tucker rises, as does Michigan’s offense
Walker, who rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries in 20 games over two seasons with the Demon Deacons, was the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, after making his stellar debut of 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Northwestern. He is the Football Bowl Subdivision’s greatest rusher at 493 yards, 72 yards more than any other player. He averages 8.6 yards per carry on 57 attempts with five touchdowns, and has three catches for 17 yards and a score.
Our Michigan state beat writer Chris Solari wrote a piece for subscribers on Monday about howWalker is an even bigger part of MSU’s success than you think. (If you are not yet a Free Press subscriber, we have a great deal of $1 for six months, which gives you access to all of our most exclusive stories.)
This week the Spartans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) moved to USA TODAY Coaches Poll rankings for the first time in two years, debuts at number 21. Ze host Nebraska this Saturday (7 p.m.).
Walker’s Heisman odds are even for 11th. Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral is the betting favourite, followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per SportsBetting.AG
Matt Corral, Ole Miss: 7-4 (+175)
Bryce Young, Alabama: 3-1 (+300)
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma: 10-1
CJ Stroud, OSU: 16-1
CJ Verdell, Oregon: 16-1
Desmond Knight, Cincinnati:16-1
JT Daniels, Georgia: 18-1
Malik Willis, Freedom: 20-1
Sam Howell, UNC: 20-1
TreVeyon Henderson, OSU:33-1
Bijan Robinson, Texas: 40-1
DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson: 40-1
Kenneth Walker III, MSU: 40-1
