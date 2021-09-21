St. George Theaters fifth annual golf, tennis and bocce outing on October 4 at Richmond County Country Club

STATES ISLAND, NY St. George Theater will host its fifth annual Laughs on the Links Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing on Monday, October 4, a fundraiser to be held at Richmond County Country Club to benefit the St. George Theater Restoration Inc, the non- profit organization operating the historic site.

The sponsor of the outings is the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, along with tent sponsors ShopRite, Empire State Bank and the Staten Island Advance.

The Vincent Gruppuso Foundation, Philip Guarnieri of Empire State Bank and Susan Arann, American & International Designs, are recognized at the dinner after the outing.

We are so excited to host our fifth annual golf, tennis and bocce outing and recognize such extraordinary accolades this year, said theater president and CEO Doreen Cugno. The advancement of the theater would not be possible without the support of our honorary members and our community, and events like these really enable us to continue with our mission to restore historic theater and provide quality programming and community programming.

The event chairpersons are Dan Bilotti, Cesar Claro and Jack Stern for golf, Katherine Connors, Dr. Thomas Petrone and Dr. Gracelyn Santos for tennis, and Diana Boland, Joanne Caridi, Linda Clemenza and Leslie Kasegrande for boules.

On tap will be a number of raffle and auction prizes, including vacations to Hilton Head, golf trips, VIP tickets to concerts and sporting events.

The golf portion of the event is sold out and seats are still limited for tennis and boules players, including breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour and dinner.

Tennis costs $250 per person, boules is $275 per person, and a certain number of dinner tickets are available for $200 per person.

For more information, including the full schedule and order form, click here: https://www.stgeorgetheatre.com/golf

VINCENT GRUPPUSO FOUNDATION

The Vincent Gruppuso Foundation, Puddin Kids 1st, was founded by the Vincent (Vinny) Gruppusos family, who wanted to honor Gruppuso, who served as bread deliverers for the Arnold Bread Company in the 1960s. At one of his delivery locations, Cozy Shack Delicatessen in Brooklyn, he discovered Cozy Shack Pudding. He started selling trays of pudding to his customers along the way. In 1967, Gruppuso bought the pudding recipes from Cozy Shack, changed Cozy’s name to Kozy, and opened a small factory in Queens. The company grew rapidly and grew into a large company with more than 400 employees in three different factories.

Members of the Gruppuso family. (Courtesy/Gruppuso family)Staten Island Advance

Vincent Gruppuso died in 2007. The family established the Foundation in his honor. it was founded by now-chairman of the Foundation, son-in-law Michael Caridi, and Gruppusos’ three daughters, Joanne Caridi, Diana Boland and Lisa Salvo, and her husband Michael. The Foundation has been instrumental in improving the health care and education of Staten Island children and their families, particularly at Staten Island University Hospital, which has three locations. The Staten Island University Hospital has three locations named Gruppuso.

PHILIP GUARNIERI, EMPIRE STATE BANK:

Philip Guarnieri is the CEO of ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank.

In 2004, he was instrumental in organizing and chartering Empire State Bank, a bank that provides commercial banking products and services to the communities of the Tri-State area. The start-up bank has grown to over $516.7 million in assets and has become a small business bank leader.

Phil Guarneri (Courtesy of / Phil Guarneri)Staten Island Advance

With over 40 years of banking experience, Guarneris’s banking career began at Hamilton Federal Savings FA as a customer service representative and counter, and his dedication and professionalism quickly earned him promotions.

He is a director of the Empire State Bank Foundation, treasurer of the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation, board member of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, board member and treasurer of the Asian Real Estate Association of America Brooklyn Chapter, board member of the Hudson Valley Pattern of Progress, director of the New Dorp BID, director of the Victory Boulevard Merchants Association and member of the financial advisory board of the Dominican Sisters of Hope.

SUSAN ARANN, AMERICAN & INTERNATIONAL DESIGNS:

Arann is an interior designer and space planner in New York City who specializes in luxury residential, medical, commercial, and hospitality design. She is the design director and chief designer of American & International Designs, Inc. (A&I Design), a New York City interior design firm known for its modern design aesthetic with nods to the classics, offers design services ranging from new construction homes, offices to large commercial and hospitality projects.

Professionally licensed, she is a certified interior designer in New York and Florida and a past president of the American Society of Interior Designers and former treasurer and board member of Interior Design Legislation for New York. She has won numerous awards for excellence in interior design and space planning, and has also been nominated for Working Woman Entrepreneurial Excellence.

Susan Arann Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

A&I Design has been called upon for its design expertise on numerous projects, including Staten Island University Hospital, Richmond County Savings Bank, Richmond County Country Club, the Ritz Carlton Residences, Hilton properties, and NYC’s historic Van Cortlandt Golf Club, as well as a variety of restaurants, clubhouses, and lobbies.

The company has also worked on several projects at the St. George Theater, including the large restrooms in the lobby and the new lower-level lounge, which will be unveiled in the fall.

Arann was named one of eight Business Ambassadors for Youth by the NYC Department of Small Business Services.

Susan’s wife, Dr. Larry Arann is a clinical psychologist in private practice who has been very active in the Staten Island community for decades.