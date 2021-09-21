Palmyra hockey blanks Hershey 5-0





Palmyra field hockey checked much of what is not common in his game against Hershey on Monday night. The Cougars won 5-0 at Hershey, knocking out one of the Mid-Penn Conference’s biggest rivals. For starters, if one were to draw a diagram of four quadrants of the field, Palmyra usually held the ball in his attacking right strong side from the 25-yard line to the endline for at least half of the game. That’s not easy to achieve, especially against a team like Hershey. The Trojans found a hole only a few times, giving them a handful of escapes. But Palmyras’ ability to force Hershey to play on their weaker side, the left, cost them the game. That kind of chemistry is rare in high school hockey, in that the players position themselves and use a lot of communication, both verbal and verbal, to make sure an opponent goes where they want them to go. Not only that, the Cougars were able to safely execute several air bullets that traveled about 20 meters. Hershey had a rough night. No shots on target and one penalty corner didn’t give them much to work with offensively. Defensively, the Trojans had an ace in the cage that functioned well under pressure. Goalkeeper Taryn Dinello couldn’t keep up with the Cougars’ rebounds, making 9 saves and conceding just 5 goals. Compare that to Palmyras’ 14 shots and 15 penalty corners. I think we played great hockey tonight, said Palmyra senior Maddie Hudson. Hersheys is always a rival of ours. So I think we really got together as a team and played as a team. We didn’t play individually; we were passing the ball to achieve the simple things. Hudson scored a goal and had an assist that went to junior Olivia Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick, center back, positioned himself in the circle on the left facing the keeper. She then got a solid pass from Hudson that went through the cage and opened it for Kirkpatrick to take a reverse shot. We played great as a team tonight, Kirkpatrick said. This was one of our best games in passing. It was a squad. We didn’t play individually and that’s what got us the win. Personally, I was able to communicate as a central defender, see the pitch, use my antenna, get it onto the pitch. I scored on a reverse, which is not common as a centre-back, but I’m just so happy to be able to contribute to my team and just help us with this win tonight. Juniors Katie Lintz and Alicia Battistelli, as well as sophomore Olivia Gain, also scored for the Cougars. The Trojans held onto the Cougars in the third quarter and did not allow them a goal. Playing against one of the toughest teams in the hardest-working state will work in Hersheys’ favor, said head coach Savanna Lenker. She said she thinks her team has the same capabilities, but the players haven’t reached their full potential yet. This is a team loss that rests on everyone’s shoulders, Lenker said. I don’t think this game defines us, or defines our season.

