Extra safety for NZ women’s cricketers in Great Britain





The New Zealand cricket match on Tuesday increased security around the women’s national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after England officials received a threatening email.

New Zealand Women’s Cricket team during a match against England. (Photo: Twitter @WHITE_FERNS) NZC, which abruptly left the Black Caps tour of Pakistan last week due to security concerns for the men’s team, said the latest threat was ultimately deemed “not credible”. But it said communications received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) led to heightened security around the White Ferns women’s team, which will face England in Leicester on Tuesday. “The ECB has received a threatening email regarding NZC. While not specifically referring to the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated and deemed not credible,” the governing body said in a statement. “The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and security has been stepped up around them as a precaution.” The threat came on the same day that England’s cricket leaders withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s whiteball series in Pakistan, citing “increasing concerns about travel to the region”. That decision came in the wake of the Black Caps’ dramatic withdrawal from the Pakistani tour on Friday, just as the first one-day international was set to start at Rawalpindi Stadium. NZC has declined to go into detail as to what prompted the action, other than being made aware of a “specific and credible threat”. According to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani leader Imran Khan that the team feared an attack outside the stadium. England and New Zealand’s cancellations are a huge setback for Pakistan, which has tried to revive foreign side tours after home internationals were suspended in the wake of a terror attack on the Sri Lankan side in 2009.

