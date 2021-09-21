Sports
ASU Football: Herm Edwards notebook after BYU loss, ahead of Colorado
Unfortunately for Arizona State football, the woes of Saturday nights’ loss at BYU didn’t end when the clock hit triple zeroes. Graduate transfer defensive end Travez Moore, who left the game during the third quarter, suffered a season-ending knee injury. This is yet another blow to a Sun Devil line of defense that has already been without defensive equipment Jermayne Lole for the duration of the 2021 campaign.
As on Monday, Herm Edwards met with the media to discuss the loss on the field and in the coaching room, and how the team is preparing to host Colorado on Saturday night.
Were excited to play at home again, Edwards said. We hoped to clear up some of the miscues of the BYU game. I’ve met the team captains so well, see where it goes from there.
At stake Pass
You need some explosive actions, and they can’t all come out of the running game or out of Jayden with his legs. You need some explosive passes, we hit a few, but you can’t call them back. Sometimes you have to move the ball. We know we can make explosive runs, but you have to pass the ball. It also makes the offense excited.
As the dust settles
The bleak theme of Saturday’s loss was the offensive inability to consistently execute the simple things under pressure. Edwards believes that after a long discussion with the attacking staff and captains, the team has resolved this issue and should not be a problem in the future.
I think they were all on the same page of what needs to be done. If you look at our football team, to play such a match against a good opponent, it will be very difficult to win. Hopefully it’s a good lesson for us. In general, if you are a good football team, you make an average of four or five mistakes per game. Now that number is catastrophic. We can’t win games if we play like this.
As cliché as it may sound, all a team can do after a messy and disappointing loss is move forward and learn from it.
We’ve been through this before, when it was 2-0 and then lost a game. We’ve found our way back, and that’s what you need to do now. I think guys are excited about playing Pac-12 now and all these games are very important.
If you look at the Colorado tape, you see a very good defense. They don’t give up many points, Edwards said. In their last game, the ball was turned around a lot and their defense got into a bad position, but they were very good.
The Buffalos are coming off a beating from Minnesota, losing 30-0 at their home turf in Boulder. While the young team has bright spots, it is considered the second-weakest team in the South, ahead of Arizona, which is arguably the worst team in the Power-5. ASU tends to play up and down at the level of its opponent under Edwards, so expecting a game with a similar margin to Colorados last game isn’t wise.
health update
Aside from Moore, running back DeaMonte Trayanum and defending back Timarcus Davis were suspended on Saturday. Edwards is confident that both will be ready to go to Colorado.
The October 2 @ UCLA matchup is officially scheduled for 7:30 p.m., it was announced Monday morning. With both squads dropping games to unranked opponents, the game likely moved from the Fox afternoon slot to a typical Pac-12 after the dark night kickoff.
