Erie’s fast-growing sport is a version of tennis, ping pong, badminton

Six more permanent courts are planned in Baldwin Park and six new ones in Griswold Park

Pickleball has been popular in Florida and other places with a large number of retirees for about 20 years

The hollow thumping sound of well-beaten pickle balls fills Baldwin Park by 8 a.m. most mornings.

Within an hour, players often sit on nearby benches, waiting their turn on one of the park’s two permanent blue-green lanes. They stack their pickleball paddles on top of each other to indicate who gets to play next.

“This is a bit of a slow morning,” Tom Wisinski said on Sept. 9 as he gestured to the group of about 20 players. “Some days we now have 30, 40 people here.”

Pickleball, which combines aspects of tennis, ping pong and badminton, appears to be one of Erie’s fastest growing sports.

Founded in February at a breakfast meeting at a local Panera Bread restaurant, the Erie Pickleball Players Association now has more than 140 members. New courses are planned in several indoor and outdoor locations in Erie County, including six more permanent courses in Baldwin Park and six new ones in Griswold Park.

“People showed up to play from Georgia, San Francisco and other places,” said Bobby Borgia, president of the association. “They are here visiting family or on vacation, and they find us online (at eppa.dev.perfectus.us).”

Founded in 1965 near Seattle, Pickleball is named after pickle boats, the jumbled crew that sometimes row. The sport has been popular in Florida and other places with a large number of retirees for about 20 years.

Borgia, 79, has been trying to grow the sport in Erie since learning to play it about seven years ago during his winter trips to Jupiter, Florida.

“I had played racquetball, so I picked it up pretty quickly,” Borgia said. “It’s an easy sport to learn.”

How it’s played

Pickleball players are played on a court about half the size of a regular tennis court and use aluminum and graphite paddles instead of stringed rackets. The ball is made of hard plastic with 40 small holes drilled in it.

Pickleball players don’t have to run nearly as much as tennis or racquetball players, but quick reflexes are important.

“I was told it was going to be a slower game than racquetball,” said Scott Hayes, 56, who recently started pickleball at Baldwin Park. “I asked why I would play an old man’s game? But when you start playing, you find out it’s faster.”

Most of the players who gather in Baldwin Park are retired, although Borgia is starting to see some younger people.

“They like to play singles, which gets a lot more moving,” Borgia said. “The older players tend to stick to the doubles.”

In singles or doubles, a player serves to the other side as in tennis, only they must serve underhand with the paddle under the wrist.

The service must go into the penalty area, as in tennis, and the receiving team must bounce the ball before returning it. In fact, players are not allowed to touch a ball before it bounces until both teams have returned a shot or served.

“The other big difference is the area near the net, which is what we call the kitchen or the non-volleyball area,” Borgia said. “Players have to stand outside that area unless the ball bounces in it. It’s a safety issue.”

Making space at Erie area parks

The popularity of Pickleball is transforming Baldwin Park. The City of Erie installed the two permanent courts and painted the park’s old handball wall with donated paint.

The players’ association is currently raising money to qualify for a matching city grant that would cover the cost of six additional pickleball courts to be built on the park’s former tennis courts.

A GoFundMe page can be found atbit.ly/3tJoeC0.

Public Construction of a Pickleball Court in Erie PA Organized by Tom Wisinski

“Right now we are bringing our own nets and setting up three temporary courts,” Wisinski said.

As Wisniski and Borgia talked, a steady stream of pickleball players walked into the park.

Most of them were retirees, such as Don Wolfe, a 73-year-old Erie man who played doubles with Linda Rogers on the morning of September 9.

“I got involved in pickleball at Church of the Cross in Fairview,” Wolfe said. “I’ve played a little tennis and a lot of ping-pong. This is a faster game.”

“There is more net play than in tennis,” Rogers said.

The park’s courts are busy seven days a week, weather permitting. The busiest times are between 8-10 a.m. for retirees and 4-6 p.m. for those who work during the day, Wisinski said.

Here are some of the other places in Erie County where pickleball is played:

Zuck Park, Zuck Road and West Grandview Boulevard, Millcreek Township

Westwood Racquet Club, 2660 Zuck Road, Millcreek Township

Girard High School, 1135 Lake St., Girard

Whitford Park, Iroquois Avenue, Harborcreek Township

Glenwood, Eastside and County branches of the YMCA of Greater Erie

Pickleball games will continue at Baldwin Park well into the fall, Wisinski said. Last winter, die-hard players even shoveled snow off a track to play.

“It’s a great game for us seniors because we can play with people our own age,” Wisinski said. “But if we can get younger people on board, that would really grow the game.”

