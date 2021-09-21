Field hockey Burnt Hills surpasses Guilderland in battle of the undefeated





Grace Todd had a goal and an assist and Caroline Kogut added a second score to lift Burnt Hills over Guilderland, 2-0 in a battle of undefeated teams at Afrim’s Sports Park in Latham.

The Spartans improve to 5-0, while the Lady Dutch fall to 4-1. Neither team has played nonleague games this season.

Sofia Cannistraci stopped three shots to keep Guilderland in the game. More hockey: Nicolette Morlock scored two goals in the second half to collect Shenendehowa past Saratoga, 2-1 in another Suburban Council game. Aubrey Ide scored unassisted in the first quarter to give the Blue Streaks the early lead. The Lady Plainsmen travel to Guilderland on Thursday for a rematch of the 2019 Section II Class A Championship, which was won by the Lady Dutch. … Caitlin McHerney and Haley Bucklund each scored to lift Bethlehem past Niskayuna in a Suburban Council game. Julia Cropsey stopped 12 shots to keep the Silver Warriors in the game. Golf girls: Kennedy Swedick fired a 36 to lead the Albany Academy for Girls over Saratoga112-141 in a nonleague matchup at McGregor Links. Swedick, who competed in the Symetra Tour Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven in Guilderland this summer, led four Academy players who broke 40. Teammate Sam VonRohr shot 37, while Jillian Rawson and Nicole Criscone shot 39 each. Maria Jackson led the Blue Streaks with a 43. Golf guys: Lorenzo Tambasco shot a 35 to lead Broadalbin-Perth past Amsterdam, 172-211 in Foothills Council action. Shane Wetherington fired a 37 to lead Duanesburg over Bern-Knox-Westerlo, 13-2 in a Western Athletic Conference game. tennis girls: Faith Malo rallied and defeated Aleesha Choudry, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second singles, leading Shaker 5-4 over Niskayuna in a Suburban Council match. It was the first loss of the season for the Silver Warriors, who fell to 6-1, while Shaker improved to 5-1. The Blue Bison has only lost to Bethlehem this year. Niskayuna’s Eujeong Choi defeated Shaker’s May Le 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 singles. Girls volleyball: Ichabod Crane got strong performances from Clare Knapp and Delaney More to lead Riders to a 3-0 victory over Albany Academy in a Colonial Council match. The Riders won by scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-23 and went unbeaten this year, 6-0. … Voorheesville surpassed Cohoes with scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-12 in another Colonial Council game. Girls football: Meredith Montgomery scored in the second half and Emma Lemery made 11 saves when Queensbury scored a 1-1 draw at Averill Park in a non-league game. Bailey Ouimet scored for the Lady Warriors on an assist from Isadore Geise. Michelina Lombardi stopped seven shots for Averill Park.

