Open Door Baptist Church in Greensburg to Celebrate 100 Years





With an extensive history in the Greensburg area, members of Open Door Baptist Church have something to celebrate. The North Main Street Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 3, when special services will be presented by former Pastor Craig Pendl, who served in the church for 11 years. “This church has had an impact on the lives of people in the community who were former drug addicts, former alcoholics — from all walks of life, they found the answers here,” said 40-year-old member Carol Boyce. “It’s not just a religion, it’s a relationship with Jesus Christ. We are taught that here.” Open Door Baptist, originally organized as the Church of the Open Door, was founded in 1920 and was located on the corner of Oakland Avenue and Stanton Street in downtown Greensburg. During the time at that location, Church members established the Every Man’s Bible Class in 1925 and the Greensburg Bible Institute in 1947. In 1958, former Pastor Robert F. Nitz took over the church and moved it to its current location, 970 N. Main St. in 1972. Under his leadership, several outreach ministries were established, including a deaf ministry that taught sign language. He also founded ‘dial-a-devotion’, a telephone ministry with a 15-minute radio broadcast. A year after Open Door moved to its Main Street location, Nitz founded the Open Door Christian Academy, which eventually closed in 2004. The academy followed the curriculum of the Accelerated Christian Education program. In addition, a ladies ministry and Neighborhood Bible Time were started in 1972. Today, the church hosts several programs and includes a nursery, gym with basketball court, kitchen, and teen room where teens can take classes and play games such as table tennis, basketball, and air hockey. About 70 parishioners attend services every Sunday. The current pastor of the church is Joshua Franklin. “We try to have a warm, loving spirit here,” says Boyce, 74, of Greensburg. “Our pastor always talks about loving each other.” That warm welcome, as well as the messages taught at the Greensburg Church, originally drew Boyce to the site and made her stay for 40 years. Likewise, 20-year-old member Barbara Snyder said she was originally attracted to the church because of the school. At the time, Snyder was looking for a school for her then 5-year-old grandson. Before enrolling him, the 69-year-old Greensburg resident said she attended a kindergarten graduation to get a feel for the program. “I came and looked at it, and all the little kids in their caps and frocks that went out in front, they got hugs,” Snyder said. “You saw the love between the teacher and the children. It was personal. It just sold me a lot to see that love in this church because you don’t get that everywhere.” In addition, Snyder said she enjoys the messages preached at church services. “That’s what I like, the good, healthy messages,” Snyder said. “You get lessons from the Bible and different people use different versions, but they are good. Nothing is missing, and when you hear the messages, sometimes they just build you up. You walk out on cloud nine.” The October 3 ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Former and current members are invited to attend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/tribextra/open-door-baptist-church-in-greensburg-to-celebrate-100-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos