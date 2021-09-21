Mariners vs. Athletics – Match Report – September 20, 2021

OAKLAND, California — Oakland’s starting pitchers had been so dominant during this recent play until Kyle Seager and Seattle waved away and took it to Sean Manaea.

Seager had a double-run double in the deciding third inning between his three hits and three RBI, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Mariners defeated the Athletics 4-2 on Monday night in a match-up of teams trying in wild- card fight to stay. .

Seager equaled his career high with 99 RBI.

One more would be a really nice number for me, he said.

Tyler Anderson (2-1) struckout seven and walked one in seven impressive innings to give one run on four hits for the first time in six starts since August 17 in Texas. Anderson is the first of three lefties to face Oakland during the four-game series.

Ty France added an RBI-single in the third off of Manaea (10-10), who equaled his career high in defeats. The A’s had one back in the bottom half on a double by Khris Davis, but that was it until Starling Marte’s runscoring single in the eighth.

Oakland follows Toronto with two games for the second AL wildcard, while Seattle narrowed its deficit to three games behind the Blue Jays.

Paul Sewald closed out the 2-hour, 47-minute game for his ninth save as the A’s broke their five-game winning streak.

They threw really well against us, said A’s manager Bob Melvin.

Seager batted in another run in the fifth and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Manaea hit double-digit losses for the second time in his career, also in 2017 with 10. The lefthander gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings, the first time in three games. Starting pitchers gave up a run. They were 6-1 over the previous 12 games.

They made him work hard and he worked hard. He gave up four runs, we clearly didn’t score enough to back him up, said Melvin. Maybe not one of his better days, but he fought really hard there.

Both clubs finish the season with opponents from AL West in their last 13 games.

It doesn’t get any more in your face than that, Melvin said.

The game only attracted 4,068 fans, the fewest since the Colosseum returned to full capacity on June 29.

DOOLITTLE MEMORIES

Mariners reliever Sean Doolittle returned to Oakland for the first time since the A’s traded him to Washington in mid-July 2017. On August 26, he was claimed by Seattle from Cincinnati.

It’s very surreal, Doolittle said. It is awesome.

A highlight for him remains winning the AL West on the last day of the 2012 season by beating second place Texas.

What first caught his eye as he walked to the field Monday was the banners and placards in the left and right field stands, and Doolittle reflected the supportive East Bay fans.

The connection I felt with the fans here has always been one of my favorite parts of being an Oakland A, said Doolittle, who pitched here from 2012-17. I hope to see some familiar faces in the margins during this series, as it is a special fan base. They are incredibly passionate fans. They took good care of me while I was here.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt, who underwent facial surgery for three cheekbone fractures after being hit by a line drive on Aug. 17 in Chicago, did some running and threw a bullpen of about 30 pitches. If he’s fine on a recovery day on Tuesday, Melvin is optimistic Bassitt will pitch next in a game for the A’s, with his starter or reliever role yet to be determined based on what the team thinks he can handle initially. for a workload. … DH/1B Mitch Moreland (left wrist tendonitis) rejoined the team after being away seeking further opinions on his injury.

MOVE ROSTER

The A’s claimed RHP Michael Feliz from waivers from the Red Sox.

NEXT ONE

LHP Marco Gonzalezs (8-5, ERA 4.05) takes the hope for the Mariners who want to win his eighth straight decision dating to a July 3 loss to Texas. RHP Paul Blackburn (1-2, 4.94), who last Thursday defeated the Royals for his first win since June 29, 2018, is pitching for Oakland.

——