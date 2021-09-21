home game soccer returns; VB, XC on the road





STEPHENVILLE The Tarleton football team is scheduled to play three consecutive home games, but last Saturday there was a neutral game played at the former Texas Rangers park, now called Choctaw Stadium. This Saturday, Tarleton’s football returns to Stephenville for a proper home game as they take on New Mexico Highlands at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Tarleton volleyball will continue a 13-game road trip this week with two games, first against Incarnate Word in San Antonio, the second at Texas Southern in Houston. Cross country will take to the track on Saturday for their second meeting of the season when they visit Texas A&M. Texan football has met the Cowboys four times in the program’s history, winning the last two encounters in the past 20 years. In the final football game at Memorial Stadium, more than 12,000 fans attended for the Texans’ 54-7 victory over Fort Lewis. Last Saturday, the Texans played an exciting game against Southern Utah in Arlington and fell 40-35 in the end. Quarterback Steven Duncanthrew for 256 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to wide receiver Tariq Bitson. Defensive back Devin Hafford had two interceptions, including a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown. Texas volleyball is coming off a 3-1 game win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-20. The team is 5-7 on the year, with great performances in their most recent tournament in Corpus Christi, where they got a match point against Texas State and put up a good fight against UTEP. Carmen Kinsey and Kayla Brannon were named to the Islanders Classic All-Tournament Team after the final horn vs. A&M-CC. Cross country will compete in the Texas A&M Invitational at College Station on Saturday in the all-day event. The Texans handed in 10 collegiate personal bests of 5k at their season-opening meeting at the UTA Invitational in Lynn Creek Park. The men finished third with 64 points and an average time of 15:27.30, while the women finished fifth with 126 points and a team pace of 19:42.90. Tarleton’s men’s 5k feat was by far the program’s fastest in recent memory. Five of the six Texas entrants, four of whom are freshmen placed in the top-20 in a field with regional Division I enemies North Texas, SMU and TCU. On the women’s side, head coach Pat Ponderentereda line up with three returnees and three newcomers. Four of the six athletes finished in the top-30 and four 5k personal bests were set. Follow the action with links to live stats, live video and live audio (where available) available for each specific game on the schedule page on TarletonSports.com and preview stories each week on match day. The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will air the Mary Schindler Radio Show on Tuesday and the Todd Whitten Radio Show on Thursday. The half-hour program is broadcast live every Tuesday from the lobby of the F&M Bank and on Thursdays from Triple Crown Ford, formerly Texstar. at 12 noon respectively and can be heard on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live broadcast of the show each week and free food will be provided, courtesy of The Pizza Place. Tickets are available online for all upcoming home events, including football and volleyball matches, at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The box office is open from 9:00 AM to noon and from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available free of charge to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number, but must be pre-ordered at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

