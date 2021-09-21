Tony La Russa ‘worried’ after Carlos Rodon leaves Chicago White Sox loss with pain





DETROIT — Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon left Monday’s game against the Tigers with what he called “normal pain” and said he didn’t think it would affect his immediate future, while manager Tony La Russa expressed “concern” about his short appearance. “He lost the lead,” said La Russa after the 4-3 loss. “He had a hard time. Fortunately, he only allowed three runs. He came back and said he was wrong.” Rodon, 28, threw 69 pitches over three innings and gave up three runs in the third after going 3-0 ahead in the top of the inning. “Disappointed in myself to go out and give up three runs when they made three runs for me,” he said. “That’s a shutdown inning and that’s up to me. Honestly, it’s pretty s—ty.” Rodon was on the injured list last month and has been given extra rest to prepare for the playoffs, but his aching arm remains a storyline. “Just normal pain,” Rodon said in a brief press conference after the game. “Nothing crazy.” When asked several times how he was feeling, Rodon pushed back. “Are all these questions about how I feel?” he wondered. “Because I like to talk about the game.” When asked if he was concerned about his next few starts, he ended availability. “No,” he declared. “I think we’re good.” Rodon has had a fantastic season and will be seen as one of the White Sox starters as they reach the postseason. 2 Related Despite Monday’s loss, their magic number to make it to the American League Central Division is just two after the second-place Cleveland Indians lost a doubleheader to the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Off the mound, the injury news was better for outfielder Adam Engel, who returns on Tuesday from a shoulder infection. “He looks good,” La Russa said. “He feels good. Engel is out for over a month after missing April and May with a hamstring ailment. Combined with injuries to leftfielder Eloy Jimenez and centerfielder Luis Robert, the trio have only played two games together all season. That should change with the play-offs on the horizon. Engel collected a .844 OPS in 33 games before his latest injury. The White Sox have a number of other players recovering, including rookie Andrew Vaughn. He was out with a back injury, but is getting closer to his return, while reliever Ryan Tepera (finger) threw into the outfield for Monday’s game against the Tigers. He also comes close. But the most important thing is Rodon’s status as October approaches. “We’re worried,” La Russa said.

