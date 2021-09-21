Field hockey: 20 September summaries

Monday’s matches

White Plains 1, North Rockland 0

North Rockland goalkeeper Nicole Aherne played a big game and stopped 13 shots, but Stella Gould got one past her in the first quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game.

Greta Brooks assisted on Gould’s goal.

Tiger Saumya Sawant had six saves to record the shutout.

John Jay East Fishkill 9, Lourdes 0

Rachel Tama scored four times and Kayla Kinnkel had two goals.

Brooke McHenry, Shawna Neshiewat and Kathleen Ninos had some similarities.

Lourdes goalkeeper Courtney Ashburn made 11 saves.

John Jay-EF netminder Sophia Leak didn’t stand a chance.

Despite the Warriors dropping their fifth game in a row to kick off the season, coach Nikki D’Aleo pointed to one positive point.

Our team has had a tough schedule and tonight was no exception,” she said. “John Jay was a tough competitor. Although the score doesn’t reflect it, our girls improved their defensive game with an excellent effort from Amanda Reeves and Grace Macedonia.

Lakeland 7, Fox Lane0

Mia Smith had a hat-trick and Jaden Ray and Gabby Santi both scored twice as the Hornets lifted their season record to 5-0

Emily Yazzetti and Ray each had an assist.

Isabella Vasquez had seven saves and Maya Leinwand had two saves for the Foxes.

Lakeland also used two goalkeepers. Celeste Pagliaroli had foursaves and Maeve Dineen-Herzog didn’t get a chance.

Clarkstown South 3, Pelham 1

Eileen Mazzaro scored just 80 seconds into the game ahead of Pelham in sixth place, but the No. 7 Vikings tied the score before half time and secured the win with two goals in the second half.

Denisse Valdez, Shana Goldsmith and Erin Bowes scored for the Vikings.

Jordan Sheer had two assists and Fiona Doherty had one assist.

Ava Grace Paolucci assisted on Mazzaro’s score for Pelham.

Viking goalkeeper Hannah Doherty stopped 10 shots.

Pelham netminder Kaitlyn Sheehy had four saves.

Ursulines 3, Suffering 1

Koala keeper Fran Mondrone stopped 10 shots and Amelia Dolis, Keira Kostadinov and Paige Moretti scored.

Kostadinov also had an assist.

Casey Gold scored for the Mounties with an assist from Madison Leale.

Suffern goalkeeper Cara Breauninger made three saves.

Bronxville 3, Putnam Valley 0

Frannie Krause had a couple of goals and Carmel Phillips had a goal and an assist.

Hope Hershberg and Olivia Gunther both had assists.

Kylie Recuppio had two saves for Putnam Valley, who didn’t stand a chance against Bronco netless Sofia Costanzo.

Rye Country Day 6, Riverdale 0

Hadley Hart and Caroline Keating both scored twice.

Zizi Hart had a goal and two assists and Reina Theilheimer-Santamaria also scored.

Riverdale’s Emma Koch had 13 saves.

John Jay Cross River 4, Carmel 3

Player of the day Sophia DiFalco had two goals and an assist when the fifth-seeded Wolves were tested but went unbeaten.

Mia Puccio and Zoe Eliades also scored.

Annabel Brennan had two assists and Meghan Condon had one assist.

Laila Rosenquest, Kasey Lewis and Nikki McGough scored for Carmel.

Ashley McGough and Rosenquest both had an assist.

Ram keeper Mackenzie Hayes stopped eight shots.

Maeve McGroary had two saves for John Jay, which is now 4-0-1.

Carmel is 3-3.

Irvington 2, Hastings 1

In the game of the day, Irvington’s Hannah Tuckett tied the score with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter and Carleigh Taylor scored the game winner on a centering pass from Claire Brady with less than two minutes left.

Yasmine Ghorban had given the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Hastings goalkeeper Vivian Smith made 12 saves.

Bulldog goalkeeper Sam Quinio stopped 10 shots.

Nanuet 3, Rye Neck 0

Abigail Gwardsschaladse achieved player of the day honor, clear all three Nanuet targets without assistance.

Panther goalkeeper Klara Finkenberg made 15 saves.

Nanuet goalkeeper Meghan Meehan shutout with two saves, aided by defender and fellow seniors Courtney Schoenleber, who stopped a shot to save a goal.

Mamaroneck 3, Newtown (Connecticut) 0

Jane McNally recorded her third shutout of the season, stopping eight shots, including some that looked like certain goals, and Ava Gristina, Hannah Rogoff and Lizzie Astorina scoring for the highest-ranking Mamaroneck.

Kate Ingles, Natalie Mahland and Lily Margoshes each had an assist.

Newtown goalkeeper Cailyn Sullivan made 16 saves.

“The whole team kept a very good Newtown (team) under control,” said Tigers coach John Savage, who added McNally, “performed and had an all-star performance.”

Scarsdale 3, Horace Greeley 0

Riley Iasiello scored twice on Mackenzie Mauro’s assists and Angela Hoey shutout eight shots, while Scarsdale improved to 4-0 this season.

Madeline Greco also scored for the Raiders with the assist from Elizabeth Fine.

Quaker goalkeeper Fiona Hayes had seven saves.

other scores

Ketcham 5, Mahopac 2

Tuesday’s matches

Yorktown in North Salem, 4 p.m.

Hackley at Holy Child, 4:30 pm

Pawling at Pleasantville, 4:30 PM

Briarcliff/Byram Hills at Sleepy Hollow, 5pm

Clarkstown North at Rye, 5pm

Hen Hud at Brewster, 5pm

Ossining at Rye Neck, 5 p.m.

Nanuet at Valhalla, 5:15 pm

Nyack at Edgemont, 7pm (Blanford Field)

Putnam Valley at Croton, 7pm

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.