Iyer’s knock signifies the brand of cricket we want to play: Morgan





“Although he was aggressive, he managed to control his turns. His opening partnership with Shubman Gill was a joy to watch.” IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer scored an unbeaten 41 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photo: IPL/Twitter Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan praised opening batsman Venkatesh Iyer for playing an unbeaten run of 41 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Shubman Gill scored the highest against RCB with a 48-run knockout, while KKR chased the 93-run goal with nine wickets in hand and 60 balls left. With this win, Eoin Morgan’s team has jumped to fifth in the points list, while RCB remains stable in third place. For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer also played a 41-run knockout from just 27 balls, while for RCB Yuzvendra Chahal took the lone wicket. “Venkatesh Iyer, the way he came in and played was excellent. Sure, the kind of cricket we want to play. Playing under head coach Brendon McCullum, this is the aggressive nature of cricket we want to play. Although he was aggressive, he managed to His opening partnership with Shubman Gill was beautiful to watch,” Morgan said during a virtual press conference after the game. Previously, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 3-13 and Andre Russell also took three wickets when RCB was knocked out for 92 within 19 overs. For Virat Kohli’s side, Devdutt Padikkal scored the highest score after a 22-run knockout. “Yes, I think the matchups with Andre Russell really worked. The field as it played throughout the innings was more sailor-friendly, although Varun had an incredible day. I thought the field helped the sailors with large size limits,” said Morgan. “Yes, there is no doubt that it will be a challenge from now on, but our main aim is to show up and play cricket like we did with RCB. If we do that, we will give ourselves the best chance to progress to the playoffs,” he added. KKR will shut the horns against Mumbai Indians in the IPL next Thursday.

