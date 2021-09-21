British tennis must build on Raducanu’s success, Murray says





Children play next to a mural dedicated to British tennis star Emma Raducanu in Darlington, Britain Sept. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sept 21 (Reuters) – British tennis must take advantage of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph and make the sport more accessible to ensure the wait for a new Grand Slam champion isn’t too long, said former world number one Andy Murray . Raducanu didn’t drop a set at this month’s tournament in New York when she defeated Leylah Fernandez to become the first British woman to win a major singles title in 44 years. read more Murray himself ended Britain’s 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2012 final at Flushing Meadows. “For a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world and certainly doesn’t lack money, that’s not really good enough,” Murray, who will play at the Moselle Open in Metz later on Tuesday, told reporters, referring to the Wimbledon Championships. championships. “This should be an opportunity to make sure it’s not another huge wait. They should try to seize the opportunity.” The three-time Grand Slam champion said tennis in Britain needs to change its image from exclusive. “If your image is that it’s a sport for rich people and it’s too expensive to play, I’m sure it can deter people, including parents, from involving their children,” he said. Murray said he would not advise Raducanu without being asked by the 18-year-old. “I never really liked it when all the ex-British players were always wading after every win and every loss about what you should do and what you shouldn’t do,” Murray said. “I found it incredibly annoying and still do. I don’t want to be that person.” Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

