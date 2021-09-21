Today in History: Teen Center Opens in Cadillac | News





September 21, 1921 William Monroe, who was brutally murdered in Dowagiac with his wife and 17-year-old daughter Neva sometime over the weekend, was a former resident of Sherman, where Mr. Monroe was a bartender during the latter part of this district’s unwieldy boom. The family moved from Wexford County about 10 years ago. The two children are said to have been born in Sherman. The parents of Mrs. Monroe, whose name is McClish, lived in Mesick until a few years ago, when they are believed to have moved to Kalamazoo. A sister, Mrs. Douglas Resslter, and a cousin, Frank McClish, still live in Mesick, just a few miles from Sherman. Frank McClish stated that the murdered man had no known enemies in this part of the state and that no reason can be given for the murder by friends of the Monroe family. Mr. Monroe was always well liked in Mesick and Sherman, Frank McClish said, and as far as I can tell, there was no one here who would want to harm him or his family. The only clue today to the diabolical order of three members of the family was a bloody fingerprint and a nail-strewn club. In the corner of the room occupied by Neva, a club with nails was found, a long two by four with about twenty heavy nails in it. The bat had been thrown angrily against the wall, judging by the hole punched in the plaster. The other clue was found on the white bedspread: a bloody fingerprint. There is absolutely no clue to the killer or possible motive for the crime, coroner Bryant said. It’s one of the most diabolical murders I’ve ever heard of, in many ways obscuring several ax murders I’ve come into contact with in my official capacity. September 21, 1971 It was a cheerful scene and a swinging evening. Happiness was on the young faces of teens who played table tennis, pool, foosball, bumper pool and puck bowling. Some relaxed in the leather-covered armchairs. Others gathered around an electric bicycle device and screamed with excitement as they tested their riding skills by manning the handlebars of a miniature motorcycle as it raced down a pseudo road, encountering numerous traffic hazards. The floor in the gym gleamed with a fresh coat of varnish and a quick game of basketball was played by a bevy of boys without shoes. The cola vending machine did a drink, and the snack vending machine didn’t want to serve customers either. Everywhere, and in and out and around, Ron Kendall and David Guy were, answering questions, circulating among the group, laughing with this one, listening earnestly to that one, always alert to a possible need. It was the opening night of the Campus Life Teen Center that was newly located in the former recreation building in downtown Cadillac. Weeks of labor by teenagers, parents and other Youth For Christ volunteers transformed the place. The beige walls on the ground floor are brightened up with ceiling finishes and moldings in warm orange. Carpeting in a mix of brown, brown and beige covers the floor of the main hallway. On the second floor is a large room, unfinished but which will eventually become a coffee bar, complete with tables and chairs for rapping, and where a guy or girl can get a hamburger or hot dog.

