Late errors cost Nationals 10 innings loss (updated)

It makes little sense at the moment to judge a nationals-Marlin’s play on the performance of the two clubs after five or six innings. As much as they’ve met in the past month, everyone should now understand that every game will be decided late, either by the bullpens or some other form of back-and-forth chaos.

So it was again tonight in Miami, where the two teams at the bottom of the National League East standings again engaged in a high-scoring affair that went to extremes—and then some—and was finally decided by yet another invocation of the interference call that was famous against the Nationals in the 2019 World Series.

Wouldn’t you know that the Nationals ended up losing 8-7, in part because they didn’t score with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning when Josh Bell was called up for disrupting the end of a 3-2-3 double play, the same Rule 5.09(a)(11) previously applied twice against Trea Turner, most notably in Game 6 of the Fall Classic in Houston?

Being at Minute Maid Park late that night in October, manager Davey Martinez was outraged by the umpires’ decision to invoke the rule in that situation.

“He ran in (the designated runner’s lane), but when he hit the base, the ball hit him in the back,” Martinez said during a post-game Zoom session with reporters in which he had to catch himself not to swear. “He was already on the base. At that point it is a judgment. I get it. The ball hits him inside the line and he’s still running? Yes, great. But come on guys – use your damn common sense for once. It’s a brutal, brutally freaking game. It is real. It’s terrible.”

The game would end a few minutes later when the Nationals had to concede the winning run after Sam Clay let automatic runner Jazz Chisholm Jr. steal third place, then scored on a wild pitch that came close to hitting batter Lewis Brinson in the foot, the latest in a string of ugly losses to a 61-89 ballclub.

The Nats begged the umpires to revise that play, just as they did the interference play in the top of the inning (although in that case they wanted to see if catcher Nick Fortes actually touched the plate while turning the 3-2-3 double Play). Both times they were denied, with crew chief Bill Miller claiming their 20-second window to challenge a call had expired.

“That clock is flexible for a few seconds. We’re talking 22, 23, 24 seconds,” Miller told a Miami polar reporter afterwards. “But not a minute. Not after the game, it was probably 30 seconds. So they just went over it. At the end of the game, they should immediately grab our attention and say, “Hey, we’re looking at it.” And there was none of that. They never warned the umpires that they were watching the game. Either one, to be fair, with the forced elimination at home plate or the end of the game.”

The Nats had every opportunity to score not just one but several runs in the top of the tenth inning, but failed on fundamental basehits. Luis Garca, their automatic runner, failed to score from second place Lane Thomas’ double off the right field wall and appeared to hold back to tap up in case the ball was caught.

“It’s deep enough where he probably could have gone a little bit more,” Martinez said. “The ball hits the wall, he has a good chance to score. He went back to tag. It’s a really tough decision as a runner, but I think you still have time when you’re halfway there. If he caught it, go back and try to tag.”

Garca was then thrown to the plate on Alcides Escobar’s grounder to a drawn shortstop. After Juan Soto was walked intentionally, Bell grounded out sharply to first. Lewin Daz threw to the plate to grab the lead runner, then Fortes threw back to Daz to try and get Bell for the doubles. The throw hit Bell just as he reached base, but as he ran all the way inside the baseline, he was called for interference.

“My momentum got me into the throwing lane,” Bell said, admitting he was running on good ground. “And yes, I think it’s just part of the game now. I don’t know how long that rule will last. But it was hard to feel first (the base) and then have a split second and then feel the ball hit me and I was still called. ”

“If the ball hits him before he reaches base and he’s out of the baseline? Of course he’s out,” said Martinez, who was sent off after arguing over the call. “But come on. The second part of that judgment is the judgment. Right! An umpire should say, “Yeah, I’m not going to reward a catcher for making a bad pitch.” “

In a game in which Bell robbed a home run off the left field wall and Jess Snchez caught a flyout down the right field line with his bare hand, the Nationals also committed three errors, including two costly errors by short stop Escobar.

Escobar was unable to make clean hits twice on sharp grounders to his left, the first extended the bottom of the third to bring in a two-run homerun, the second failed in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the tying run.

That came at the end of a three-run seventh, the first two charged to Patrick Murphy, the last to score with Austin Votho on the hill. It was only two of the six relays that sent the Nationals to the hill this evening, some more effective than others.

No one was more effective than Tanner Rainey, who suddenly looks like a new man after being relegated to Triple-A. For the second day in a row, the righthander struckout from the side. Which, combined with his last three appearances for Rochester, means that he has now struckout 15 consecutive batters in the last eight days.

Due to the quirk of Major League Baseball’s schedule, this was the third time Eric Fedde and Jess Luzardo started facing each other last month. Fedde has dominated the Marlins his entire career, and his teammates had already hurt Luzardo (a former Nationals prospect shared to the Athletics in the Sean Doolittle-Ryan Madson trade in 2017) in each of the previous two matchups.

They continued to hurt the lefthander tonight, bringing in five runs in four innings, with two of the club’s recent young signings playing a key role.

Thomas supplied the power and launched a solo blast from 413 feet to center in the top of the second, surprising his sixth homer in 33 games with the Nationals.

And Keibert Ruiz made the contact and delivered a couple of doubles that weren’t hit well but were well placed: one to shallow left field, one to shallow right field. They were welcome hits for the 23-year-old, who struggled to make a significant impact in his first month with the Nats but impressed the coaching staff with his approach. And he’s finally seeing results, having started a trio of three-hit games over his last four games.

That accounted for the five runs on Luzardo. The Nationals would add another off reliever Zach Pop in the fifth when Garca went the other way for an RBI single to score Ruiz from second place.

Those five runs were enough support for Fedde, although not as much as he or his manager had hoped. The righthander was very successful at times, retiring 15 of the 20 batters he faced. But the ones he didn’t take out maximized the damage against him, in the form of three home runs.

Snchez, who burned down the Nationals in DC last week, closed on a Fedde curveball for a two-run home run in the third. That came moments after Chisholm launched a solo blast almost to the top of the upper deck in right field. And two innings later, Chisholm took Fedde deep again, this time straight into midfield, giving the starter four runs over five innings (though two were unearned due to Escobar’s first error).

“I definitely have a bad taste in my mouth after that start,” Fedde said. “Especially because the guys gave me a good lead early on. I don’t want to give that back. I do not know. I ran into them five days ago and another time earlier this year. A lot of those pitches, when I do them, I don’t think they leave the park.”

But in the end, the starters had no influence on the end result. That’s because these two bullpens were required to join the proceedings. And as we’ve seen in recent weeks, they decide when to join, the outcome of games, regardless of what happened before.

Or, if not the relievers, the umpires when a Nationals batter runs to first base in fair territory.